COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team was tested in the first set but advanced to a Washington Class 2B district final with a 26-24, 25-7, 25-16 win Wednesday against Upper Columbia Academy.
“They came out pretty high energy (but) we just kind of matched them and pulled out that first set,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “They lost some energy and we put the pressure on them.”
The win sends Colfax (14-2) to the championship match against Liberty of Spangle at 7:30 p.m. today at home. It also locks the Bulldogs into the state tournament, which will take place Nov. 10-11 at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome in Yakima.
Colfax and Liberty played a five-set match in league play Sept. 22, with the Bulldogs coming away with a 15-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 victory.
“It will be a good match to see how far we have come,” Dorman said.
Brynn McGaughy led the way for Colfax with five kills and four blocks, and Hailey Demler added six digs and three aces.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERWest Valley 2, Clarkston 1
SPOKANE — The Bantams pushed the top Washington Class 2A team to the limit, but lost in the district final to the Eagles.
Clarkston (10-3-2) now will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Yakima East Valley for a spot in the state tournament.
Rebecca Skinner got the scoring started in the 30th minute off an assist by Sienna Newhouse.
Lauren Matthew of West Valley (16-0-1) tied the game at 1 three minutes later. Matthew would assist on the game-winning goal by Jenna Howe in the 74th minute.
“Was a cool game (with) at least 200 hundred fans,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “Game had a lot of emotion.”
Newhouse said the Bantams had two breakaway chances in the final 15 minutes, but West Valley goalkeeper Aubrey Lobdell saved both attempts.
Clarkston 1 0—1
West Valley 1 1—2
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 30th.
West Valley — Lauren Matthew (Claire Busse), 33rd.
West Valley — Jenna Howe (Matthew), 74th.
Shots — West Valley 14, Clarkston 5. Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 12. West Valley: Aubrey Lobdell 4.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU finishes 10th at Poppy Hills
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Senior Pono Yanagi had a final-round 1-over-par 72 to help Washington State to a 10th-place finish at the Saint Mary’s (Calif.) Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club.
The Cougars finished with an 885, well behind meet champion San Diego’s 845.
Yanagi had a three-round total of 4-over 217 to finish in a tie for 20th place overall. In his final round, Yanagi had three birdies and four bogeys.
Team scores — 1. San Diego 845; 2. Colorado State 861; 3. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 864; 4. Loyola Marymount 865; 5. Santa Clara 868; 6. Chattanooga 871; 7. Fresno State 873; 8. Northern Illinois 881; 9. UTSA 883; 10. Washington State 885; 11. BYU 887; 12. Pacific 889; 13. Nevada 890; 14. Grand Canyon 897; 15. UC Santa Barbara 904; 16. Sacramento State 909.
Medalist — Matthew Manganello (Fresno State) 206.
WSU individuals — T20. Pono Yanagi 217; T38. Daniel Kim 222; T41. Jaden Cantafio 223; T50. Preston Bebich 225; T50. Tianyu Wu 225; T72. Sam Renner 232.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU places ninth in Hawaii
KAILUA KONA, Hawaii — The Washington State women’s golf team placed ninth out of 12 teams at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club.
The Cougars finished with a 905, well behind meet champion Stanford’s 858.
Sophomore Madelyn Gamble tied for 11th place overall with a three-round total of even-par 219. In her final round, she had two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 73.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 858; 2. Oregon 868; 3. Arizona 869; 4. Arizona State 871; 5. UCLA 878; 6. USC 884; 7. California 885; 8. Oregon State 899; 9. Washington State 905; 10. Washington 910; 11. Colorado 915; 12. Hawaii 930.
Medalist — Rose Zhang (Stanford) 208.
WSU individuals — T11. Madelyn Gamble 219; T15. Darcy Habgood 220; T43. Emily Cadwell 230; 54. Emiko Sverduk 236; T56. Hannah Harrison 241.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISIdaho pair fall in first round
SAN DIEGO — Idaho junior Francisco Bascon and junior Matteo Masala fell in the first round of the ITA National Fall Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.
Bascon and Masala, who earned a berth thanks to a 4-1 record at the ITA Mountain Regional from Oct. 13-17 in Albuquerque, N.M., fell 6-4, 6-4 to Florida Atlantic’s Nicolas Acevedo and Filip Krolo.
It was the second appearance at the event for Bascon, who paired with Esteban Santibanez after taking second in the 2019 regional tourney.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLCSC ranked No. 2 to start the season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team is ranked No. 2 in the national as the NAIA released its coaches top 25 poll.
The Warriors, who finished 58-7 and won a program-record 28 consecutive games this spring, is saddled behind defending national champion Southeastern (Fla.), which garnered all 20 first-place votes. LCSC led the nation in doubles and was in the national top three in runs scored, hits, RBI, strikeouts and earned-run average.
The team will start the new season in February.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYKimtai named All-Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior Neema Kimtai was named a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree in cross country, it was announced.
Kimtai took 10th place in the conference’s meet Friday at the UC Riverside Ag Ops Course in a time of 19 minutes, 38.5 seconds. The junior from Kitale, Kenya, was third in the WSU Invitational and 15th at the Bill Dellinger Invitational.
Kimtai and the rest of the Cougars will compete in the NCAA West Regional on Nov. 11 in Seattle.
COLLEGE NEWSHathaway named Idaho associate AD for support services
MOSCOW — Thad Hathaway was named as Idaho’s associate athletic director for student-athlete support services, it was announced. He will be in charge of oversight of all academic and student-athlete development programming.
Hathaway recently was the senior associate athletic director for academics and compliance at Washington State, where he has spent the past 19 years.
Hathaway was a former Big Sky champion in the high jump for Idaho, and was 11th in the NCAA national championship meet in 1995. Before transferring to Moscow, he was a three-time NAIA all-american and was the national champion in the high jump in 1994 at Eastern Oregon.
“Thad is passionate about the student-athlete experience and the importance of developing our students into the best versions of themselves during their time here at Idaho,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release.
Idaho partners with Opendorse to start NIL marketplace
MOSCOW — The Idaho athletic department announced it has launched its school-specific name, image and likeness marketplace to empower student-athletes to leverage their NIL opportunities.
Pairing with Opendorse, fans can find any student-athlete through opendorse.com/idaho-vandals to book agreements such as social media endorsements, appearances and more. All communication for such deals happens through the Opendorse app and the student-athlete receives compensation once the deal is completed.
“We are really excited to offer this new platform as an opportunity for our student-athletes,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release.