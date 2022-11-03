Colfax volleyball sews up Class 2B state spot, berth in district final

Colfax middle hitter Brynn McGaughy had five kills and four blocks Wednesday as the Bulldogs beat Upper Columbia Academy in three sets in a Washington Class 2B district semifinal match, punching their ticket to the state tournament.

COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team was tested in the first set but advanced to a Washington Class 2B district final with a 26-24, 25-7, 25-16 win Wednesday against Upper Columbia Academy.

“They came out pretty high energy (but) we just kind of matched them and pulled out that first set,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “They lost some energy and we put the pressure on them.”

