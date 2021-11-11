The 2021 Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1B and 2B state volleyball tournament begins today at the Yakima Valley SunDome. For Colfax and Pomeroy, recent success proves that each team is ready for the competition.
Colfax has won 15 state championships, including eight titles since 2014 and looks to add to that total this weekend in Class 2B.
To accomplish the feat, the Bulldogs will have to be on top of their game and win four matches by the end of Friday.
The last time Colfax made the state tournament was in 2019, there was no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19, when the Bulldogs lost their opening match to Brewster before running the table in the loser’s bracket to finish in seventh. The last Colfax state championship came in 2017 with a win against Mossyrock in the final.
The Bulldogs (23-2) had little resistance in the district tournament, losing just one set on their way to the title. Colfax dispatched of Reardan, Upper Columbia and Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in the tournament.
“Really proud of the girls,” third-year coach Brandy Brown said. “Extremely competitive group, very smart group, group of perfectionists.”
Colfax is led by Northeast 2B League MVP Justice Brown, who accumulated 599 assists, 221 digs and 58 aces on the season.
“It is not always rewarding being the coach’s daughter, but (Justice Brown) is a steady competitor, very coachable and a great team leader,” Brandy Brown said.
Asher Cai led the team with 198 kills, libero Jaisha Gibb had a team-high 289 digs and Brynn McGaughy had 41 blocks.
Cai finished on the Northeast 2B League first team, and Gibb and Abree Aune finished on the second team.
Second-seeded Colfax, making its 31st appearance in a 33-year span, will open tournament play against No. 15 seed Wahkiakum of Cathalmet, Wash., at 9:45 a.m. today. The winner will take on the winner of Raymond versus Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at 3:15 p.m., with the losers of those two matches facing each other at the same time.
Pomeroy is looking to repeat as Class 1B champions after taking home the title in 2019.
The Pirates (13-8) have made it to the state tournament every year since 2013, minus 2020, winning the title in 2014 and 2019. Pomeroy finished in second place three times during that span, from 2015-17, losing to Oakesdale in all three occurrences. The Nighthawks won four straight state tournaments from 2015-18 before losing in the title match to Pomeroy two seasons ago.
In fact, Pomeroy and Oakesdale have represented the Southeast 1B League in the state final in every tournament since 2014.
The road has not been the easiest one for the Pirates, who finished 13-8 on the season and after defeating Liberty Christian in the opening round of the Southeast 1B League district tournament, Pomeroy would fall to Oakesdale.
The Pirates won two matches Saturday against Sunnyside Christian and Garfield-Palouse, each in straight sets, to earn third place in the district and qualify for the state tournament.
On the weekend, Keely Maves had 24 total kills, and Chase Caruso tallied 20 total digs on the day.
“I told (the team) every time they came to the bench that they’re excelling in three things: playing together as a unit, playing great defense and staying aggressive. We never got away from that,” coach Adam Van Vogt said.
Earning the ninth seed in the tournament, Pomeroy will open their play in the second round against No. 8 seed Naselle at 1:30 p.m. today. A potential rematch with the Nighthawks awaits in the next round at 8:15 p.m. whether it be in the winner’s bracket or the loser’s bracket.
