COLFAX — Jacob Brown rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the Colfax football team lit up Asotin 44-0.
Layne Gingerich passed 7-for-10 for 101 yards and the Bulldogs (1-1) held the Panthers (1-1) to 29 yards of offense.
“This is a veteran ballclub that I’ve got,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “I think Asotin didn’t have many extra bodies. They battled just like Asotin always does, but I think they were just outgunned tonight.”
Mason Gilchrist and Damian Demler each intercepted a pass for the Bulldogs.
Asotin 0 0 0 0—0
Colfax 14 8 16 6—44
First Quarter
Colfax — Jacob Brown 5 run (kick converted).
Colfax — Brown 2 pass from Layne Gingerich (kick converted).
Second Quarter
Colfax — Brown 57 run (Brown run).
Third Quarter
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 3 run (Brown run).
Colfax — Garrett Dingman 5 pass from Damian Demler (Gilchrist run).
Fourth Quarter
Colfax — Brown 9 run (conversion failed).