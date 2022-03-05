Jaisha Gibb and Hailey Demler joined Asher Cai and Brynn McGaughy in double-figures and the Bulldogs to defeat Liberty of Spangle 74-49 on Friday at Spokane Arena and advance to their fifth Washington Class 2B girls basketball state tournament championship game.
Colfax (21-1) will face second-seeded Warden for the title at 5 p.m. today at the same location.
A win would break a tie between the Bulldogs and St. George’s for the most state championships by a team currently in the classification. It would be the first crown for Colfax since 2018.
McGaughy, a 6-foot-2 freshman, dominated inside once again in recording her second double-double of the tournament. She finished with a team-high 22 points and 13 rebounds.
“She is a little bit of a freak of nature,” coach Jordan Holmes told NFHS after the game. “She is so coachable, she wants to be better. I told her this is your one year without expectations, enjoy it.”
Cai finished with 17 points, including six of the first eight points for the Bulldogs. The senior was awarded the sportsmanship medallion.
During an interview after the game, Cai said: “All those early mornings and late nights have paid off.”
Gibb, a 5-4 junior point guard, finished with 15 points and led Colfax with five assists. Demler was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and finished with 13.
In a physical game full of personal fouls, 18 by each side, free-throw shooting became critical, and the two teams put on a clinic.
“They left it all on the floor,” Holmes said.
Liberty (20-3) shot 16-of-21 (76.2 percent) from the line, led by sophomore Teagan Colvin who was 15-of-16. Colvin led all scorers with 24 points and also added 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs were better from the line, going 19-of-24 (79.2 percent) with McGaughy and Cai combining to go 15-of-17.
After the two teams traded baskets to start the game, Colfax went on a 13-2 run. The Lancers cut the lead to six in the second quarter, but Demler and McGaughy combined for a 12-0 spurt as the Bulldogs’ lead swelled to 27-9.
“It is a blessing to have multiple kids who can score on any night,” Holmes said.
Gibb would hit a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 36-19 lead at the break.
Any thoughts of a second half comeback by Liberty were quickly squashed as McGaughy and Cai combined to score the first seven points of the third.
Demler would hit a basket a few minutes later to give Colfax a 26-point lead, the largest of the game.
The fourth quarter broke down into a battle of wills as the game continued to be physical. Eleven of the final 13 points between the two teams came from the line.
COLFAX (21-1)
Jaisha Gibb 6 2-2 15, Hannah Baerlocher 1 2-4 5, Asher Cai 4 7-8 17, Hailey Demler 5 0-0 13, Lauryn York 0 0-0 0, Brynn McGaughy 7 8-9 22, Harper Booth 1 0-1 2, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 19-24 74.
LIBERTY (20-3)
Teagan Colvin 4 15-16 24, Ava Budde 1 0-0 0, Annika Tee 2 0-0 4, Ellie Denny 1 0-2 2, Grace Grumbly 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Stephens 1 0-0 3, Brooke Redder 3 1-2 10, Kendall Denny 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 16-21 49.
Colfax 15 21 19 19—74
Liberty 6 13 16 14—49
3-point goals — Demler 3, Cai 2, Baerlocher, Gibb, Redder 3, Colvin, Budde, Stephens.
