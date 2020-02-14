SPOKANE VALLEY — Justice Brown scored 15 points and Asher Cai added 13, going 4-for-4 at the foul line in the final 16 seconds, as Colfax High School pulled off a 52-48 upset of St. George’s, the No. 1 seed from the North, in a Washington 2B regional girls’ basketball tournament at West Valley.
The Bulldogs, seeded No. 4 from the South, can clinch a berth in the state tournament when they face Lind-Ritzville/Sprague on Tuesday at the same venue, at a time to be determined.
Brown shot 6-for-7, including 3-for-4 from long range, and Cai tallied eight rebounds and three assists.
“They’ve played really well the last four or five games,” Bulldogs coach Corey Baerlocher said of his team. “Gritty, aggressive. This is what we’ve waited for all year.”
COLFAX (15-7)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 1 1-2 3, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 1-2 1, Shyah Antoine 1 2-2 4, Asher Cai 4 4-4 13, Anni Cox 1 0-0 3, Kierstyn York 4 4-4 13, Sydney Berquist 0 0-0 0, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 6 0-2 15, Perry Imler 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-16 52.
ST. GEORGE’S (16-5)
Margareit Gallow 4 0-0 12, Lydia Bergquist 4 6-8 14, Annika Bergquist 2 2-4 6, Grace Harril 0 6-6 6, Hadlie Kaiser 0 0-0 0, Sydney Lennemann 0 0-0 0, Cambrie Rickard 4 2-3 6, Totals 14 16-20 48.
Colfax 14 11 8 19—52
St. George’s 10 8 14 16—48
3-point goals — Cai, Cox, Brown 3, York, Gallow 4.
Genesee 65, Wallace 39
COEUR D’ALENE — Lucie Ranisate collected 19 points and 12 rebounds as Genesee moved closer to a state-tournament berth with a play-in win against Wallace at North Idaho College.
The Bulldogs (16-9) face Butte County in another play-in game at 2 p.m. Pacific on Saturday in Fruitland, with the winner advancing to State.
“I’m hoping we’re peaking at the right time,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said.
Claira Osborne had 10 points, seven rebounds and six steals for the Bulldogs, who racked up 24 steals with their characteristic press.
Emerson Parkins had six of them and Bailey Leseman four while Regan Zenner and Molly Hanson added three apiece.
GENESEE (16-9)
Lucie Ranisate 5 9-12 19, Molly Hanson 3 0-0 7, Emerson Parkins 3 2-2 9, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 2 0-0 5, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 7-8 10, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0- 3, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 4 2-4 10, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 20-26 65.
WALLACE (15-6)
Morin 2 2-4 6, Johnson 1 2-5 4, House 2 8-8 14, Welch 1 0-0 2, Hill 1 0-0 3, Cielke 0 0-2 0, Hunter 1 0-2 2, Bergem 3 2-2 8. Totals 11 9-14 39.
Genesee 17 17 20 11—65
Wallace 7 8 14 10—39
3-point goals — Hanson, Parkins, Leseman, Monk, House 2, Hill.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLPomeroy 56, SJEL 33
COLTON — Pomeroy played its “best game of the year” in a loser-out game against St. John-Endicott/La Crosse, earning the No. 4 seed at the district tournament with a blowout of its Southeast 1B League foe.
The Pirates (6-14) will play at top-seeded Garfield-Palouse at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We defended and rebounded really hard tonight and limited them to 1-of-12 on 3-point shots,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “The seniors really stepped up.
“They played hard and you could tell they didn’t want this to be their last game.”
Trent Gwinn tallied a game-high 24 points, playing “really under control,” Wolf said. Danner Maves had 13 points and nine boards; Evan Bartels scored nine and snagged 10 rebounds, and Byron Stallcop contributed eight points and 12 rebounds.
POMEROY (6-14)
Trent Gwinn 9 3-7 24, Evan Bartels 4 0-0 9, Danner Maves 4 2-2 13, Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Trevan Kimble 1 0-0 2, Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcop 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 5-9 56.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Ty Harder 1 3-6 5, Douglas Stach 3 0-1 6, TJ Harder 0 0-0 0, Ryan Anderson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Walker 0 0-0 0, Jacob Swannack 0 0-0 0, Dylan Campbell 0 0-0 0, Owen Swannack 1 2-2 5, 0 0-0 0, Tanner Fleming 0 0-0 0, Kameron Greenhalgh 7 1-2 15, Pedro Molina 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-10 33.
Pomeroy 9 15 14 18—56
SJEL 4 7 11 11—33
3-point goals — Gwinn 3, Bartels, Maves 3, O. Swannack.
Colfax 72, Kettle Falls 57
SPOKANE — Colfax’s John Lustig accumulated 34 points — hitting four 3-pointers and going 9-for-12 from the free-throw line — to pace a cohesive Bulldogs outing during a Class 2B district win against Kettle Falls.
Colfax (16-6) advances to a district semifinal, where it’ll play Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spokane’s West Valley.
“It was a little bit closer than the final score indicates,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “They cut it to about four or five points in the fourth, and then (Lustig) went on a little run, hit a couple of big 3s in a row that gave us a gap.
“(Kettle Falls) continued to grind.”
The Bulldogs led by as many as 18 points in the third, survived Kettle Falls’ run, then closed it by going 8-for-8 from the foul line in the fourth.
Jenkin also highlighted the clutch play of Cole Baerlocher, who hit three 3s and finished with 11 points. Hunter Claassen, Blake Holman and Gavin Hammer combined for 22 points.
“They couldn’t necessarily key in on one guy, because others stepped up,” Jenkin said.
COLFAX (16-6)
Hunter Claassen 3 3-4 9, Cole Baerlocher 4 0-0 11, John Lustig 11 9-12 35, Gavin Hammer 2 2-2 8, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 2-2 2, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 3 1-2 7, Lane Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 17-22 72.
KETTLE FALLS (13-8)
Matthew Thompson 10 4-7 27, Tylor Feist 0 0-0 0, Carter Matney 0 0-0 0, Eli Furgison 1 2-2 5, Eli Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Isaac Bair 1 0-0 3, Braylen Pfeffer 1 3-6 5, Pheonyx Dodson 0 0-0 0, Cade McKern 6 0-0 15, Morgan Keller 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 8-15 57.
Colfax 15 19 14 24—72
Kettle Falls 9 18 12 18—57
3-point goals — Baerlocher 3, Lustig 4, Hammer 2, Thompson 3, Ferguson, Bair, McKern 3.
Deary 42, Orofino 36
OROFINO — Deary’s Brayden Stapleton led all players with 22 points to guide the Mustangs to a close nonleague win against Orofino in their season finale.
Stapleton, who also had 11 rebounds and three steals, sparked a late spurt when he swiped a ball at the perimeter, drove inside and capped off a traditional three-point play.
The Mustangs (11-9) took the lead with about 1:30 on the clock, then held on from the free-throw line, where they went 15-of-21. Stapleton was 13-for-17.
Deary nailed seven 3s.
“We just collapsed (on Orofino’s inside game), and made them take tough shots,” Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said. His team locked in on the paint to limit Maniacs standout Jarom Scott late. Scott had a team-high 18 points for Orofino (6-10).
“It was pretty evenly matched,” Krumheuer said. “They were getting it inside, and we fortunately got to the foul line.”
DEARY (11-9)
Brayden Stapleton 4 13-17 22, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, London Kirk 1 0-2 3, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 2 0-0 6, Patrick McManus 1 2-2 5, Dylan Wilcox 2 0-0 6. Totals 10 15-21 42.
OROFINO (6-10)
Slade Sneddon 1 1-4 3, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 3, Joe Sparano 3 1-4 7, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 8 2-2 18, Joel Scott 2 0-0 5, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-10 36.
Deary 7 7 8 20—42
Orofino 6 9 6 15—36
3-point goals — Kirk, Stapleton, Ireland 2, McManus, Wilcox 2, Barajas, Jo. Scott.
JV — Orofino 22, Deary 17
Grangeville 61, Clearwater Valley 49
KOOSKIA — Aiden Anderson scored 15 points and Kyle Frei added 13 points and seven rebounds as Grangeville downed Clearwater Valley in a nonleague game that capped the Bulldogs’ regular season.
Caleb Frei contributed six rebounds for Larson Anderson’s Bulldogs (9-9), who switched to a man-to-man defense in the second half and parlayed takeaways into a 16-9 command of the third quarter.
Grangeville opens the postseason Feb. 22 against an opponent to be determined.
GRANGEVILLE (9-9)
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 3, Tescher Harris 1 0-0 3, Blake Schoo 3 1-4 9, Aiden Anderson 7 0-0 15, Kyle Frei 6 1-2 13, Tori Ebert 0 0-3 0, Caleb Frei 5 0-0 10, Dane Lindsley 1 3-4 5, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 5-13 61.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Tate Pfefferkorn 3 2-7 8, Tyler Pressley 6 5-5 17, Connor Jackson 3 6-11 11, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 3 2-2 9, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfekkerkorn 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 15-25 49.
Grangeville 10 17 16 18—61
Clearwater Valley 10 18 9 12—49
3-point goals — Lefebvre, Harris, Schoo 2, Anderson, J. Lindsley, Francis, Ty. Pfefferkorn.
JV — Grangeville def. CV.
Timberline 56, Logos 45
MOSCOW — Timberline of Pierce/Weippe finished its regular season with a defense-driven victory in a nonleague game against Logos of Moscow, scheduled for extra playing time before the district tournament.
The Spartans (12-3) played “our best game by far” against the Knights, who they had beaten twice before in close games. Timberline regrouped after a sharpshooting Logos first quarter, then “ratcheted up our defensive intensity and put a lot of pressure on their shooters,” coach Jason Hunter said.
“In that first, they jumped on us, then we made some defensive adjustments and lineup changes throughout the game and really stepped up our defense.”
Timberline was led by Rylan Larson, who had 20 points and eight boards. Jaron Christopherson added 12 points off the bench “and had some really good passes inside,” Hunter said.
Logos (11-4), which hit six 3s, got double-figure outputs from Will Casebolt (16), Roman Nuttbrock (10) and Jasper Whitling (10).
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (12-3)
Rylan Larson 9 1-1 20, Carson Sellers 1 4-4 7, Parker Brown 1 1-2 3, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 2 4-6 9, Devon Wentland 0 0-0 0, Cameron Summerfield 1 3-4 5, Jaron Christopherson 5 2-4 12. Totals 19 15-21 56.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (11-4)
Jasper Whitling 4 2-2 10, Will Casebolt 5 3-4 16, Roman Nuttbrock 4 0-0 10, Isaac Blum 1 0-0 2, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 3 0-0 7, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-6 45.
Timberline 11 14 15 16—56
Logos 17 8 6 14—45
3-point goals — Larson, Sellers, Hunter, Nuttbrock 2, Casebolt 3, Grieser.
WRESTLINGSandpoint 44, Moscow 33
MOSCOW — Giving up three forfeits, Moscow fell to Sandpoint in a 4A Inland Empire League wrestling dual meet.
The Bears got pins from Bennett Marsh, Andrew Stone and Skyla Zimmerman and decisions from Logan Kearney, Jack Bales and Kai Reynolds.
Moscow coach Pat Amos said the match drew a large and supportive crowd he attributed to a growing rapport between the school’s wrestling and basketball teams. It began at a recent tournament at Coeur d’Alene High School, when MHS basketball players on hand for a game in a nearby gym crossed the hall to watch the wrestlers and were struck by their competitiveness.
98 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Jacob Albany, 1:01. 106 — Kai Reynolds, Mos, dec., Kayelin Otterson 9-3. 113 — Zach Domras, Mos, won by forfeit. 120 — Jordan Birkhimer, San, won by forfeit. 126 — Jack Bales, Mos, dec. Raphael Eldridge 13-8. 132 — Andrew Stone, Mos, p. James Marker, 1:06. 138 — Malachi Fleck, San, tf. Matthew Ayala 20-5. 145 — Brady Nelsen, San, p. Diego Deaton, 3:18. 152 — Isaiah Caralis, San, dec. Cameron Vetter 10-8. 160 — Samuel Becker, San, p. Owen Wallace, 0:56. 170 — Christian Troumbley-Karkoski, San, p. Samual Greene, 2:42. 182 — Gregory Belgarde, San, won by forfeit. 195 — Jake Suhr, San, won by forfeit. 220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, dec. Taggert Benefield 10-4. 285 — Bennett Marsh, Mos, p. Evan Twineham, 4:48.