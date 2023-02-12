HIGH SCHOOLS
SPOKANE VALLEY — Brynn McGaughy went off for 29 points and Hailey Demler put up another 22 for unbeaten Colfax in a 76-55 Class 2B district girls basketball final victory Saturday against Liberty of Spangle at West Valley High School.
McGaughy totaled 10 field goals and shot 7-for-8 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (23-0), who made a statement with a 20-6 opening quarter.
“Everything we put up was going in,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said of her team’s fast start. “The kids were just feeding off that. On top of that, our defense was great. I’m proud of our kids for scoring the way they did, and it was just really honestly a team win tonight.”
Colfax advances to a regional crossover game next week in search of a state tournament bid.
LIBERTY (9-8)
Ellie Denny 5 6-8 18, Grace Grumbly 4 0-0 11, Kendall Denny 3 0-0 6, Brooke Redder 3 1-2 7, Devyn Cook 0 8-10 8, Karly Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Izzy Myers 1 0-0 2, Jordan Jeske 1 0-0 3, Zoey Momlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-23 45.
COLFAX (23-0)
Jaisha Gibb 4 1-2 11, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 0 1-2 1, Hailey Demler 9 1-2 22, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Brynn McGaughy 10 7-8 29, Harper Booth 3 0-0 9, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 10-14 76.
Liberty 6 9 23 17—55
Colfax 20 12 25 19—76
3-point goals — Grumbly 3, Denny 2, Jeske, Demler 3, Booth 3, Gibb 2, McGaughy 2.
BOYS BASKETBALLLapwai 73, Potlatch 41
LAPWAI — Kase Wynott’s 39 points and 12 rebounds lifted Lapwai as the Wildcats finished their regular season unbeaten with a Whitepine League Division I rout of Potlatch.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones added another seven points and 10 assists for Lapwai (21-0, 11-0), which totaled more than 20 team assists and got eight players on the board in all. Jack Clark (11 points) and Everett Lovell (10) made double-digit contributions for the Loggers (14-6, 9-5).
“I thought that it was one of our best games passing,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “All of our players played really unselfish, and they were looking for their teammates.”
This was the second consecutive undefeated regular season and 57th consecutive victory overall for Lapwai.
POTLATCH (14-6, 9-5)
Chase Lovell 4 0-0 9, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 5 0-0 11, Everett Lovell 4 2-2 10, Jaxon Vowels 2 0-0 5, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 2-2 41.
LAPWAI (21-0, 11-0)
Promise Shawl 1 0-0 3, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 2 2-2 7, Joseph Payne 3 0-0 9, Jaishaun Sherman 3 0-0 6, Ahlius Yearout 1 3-4 5, Jalisco Miles 0 0-0 0, Christopher Bohnee 0 2-2 2, Kase Wynott 14 6-6 39, Quinton Kipp 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 13-14 73.
Potlatch 10 11 8 11—41
Lapwai 25 19 21 8—73
3-point goals — Lovell, Clark, Vowels, Wynott 5, Payne 3, Shawl, Ellenwood-Jones.
JV — Lapwai 70, Potlatch 55
St. Maries 67, Kendrick 45
ST. MARIES, Idaho — The visiting Tigers were unable to deal with the height advantage of the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game.
After leading by single digits through the opening half, St. Maries (13-5) blew the game open with a 24-11 showing in the third quarter.
Kendrick (14-3) benefited from a 16-point contribution from Jagger Hewett plus 13 apiece from Ty Koepp and Nathan Tweit.
KENDRICK (14-3)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 1-2 1, Jagger Hewett 3 8-9 16, Nathan Tweit 5 1-2 13, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 1 0-0 2, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 5 2-2 13. Totals 14 12-15 45.
ST. MARIES (13-5)
Wyatt Holmes 3 1-2 8, Greyson Sands 5 1-2 12, Jared Badgett 0 0-0 0, Jack Barta 0 0-0 0, JJ Yearout 0 0-0 0, Dillon Holder 3 0-0 8, Brock Barta 0 0-0 0, Landen Holmes 1 0-0 2, Tyler Renner 4 2-3 10, Trace Wicks 2 0-0 5, Xavier Sloper 0 0-0 0, Seth Swallows 5 0-0 13, Tristun Hill 3 3-4 9. Totals 26 7-11 67.
Kendrick 12 11 11 11—45
St. Maries 15 17 24 11—67
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Tweit 2, Koepp, Swallows 3, Holder 2, Holmes, Sands, Wicks.
JV — Kendrick 57, St. Maries 44
Sunnyside Christian 43, Pomeroy 33
POMEROY — In Washington Class 1B district tournament semifinal play, Pomeroy had what coach Chris Wolf called “probably the best defensive effort we have had in several seasons,” but did not deliver on offense well enough to overcome visiting Sunnyside Christian.
Trevin Kimble (12 points, five assists) and Ollie Severs (nine points, eight rebounds) headed things up for the Pirates (14-7), while Dan Bosma of Sunnyside Christian (18-4) led all scorers with 15 points.
“The effort was good enough to win a big game, but we will have to execute offensively better next week to advance,” Wolf said.
Pomeroy next plays at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Tekoa-Rosalia in an elimination game at Dayton High School.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (18-4)
Dan Bosma 7 1-5 15, Cole Wagenaar 3 0-0 6, Carson Duim 2 1-2 5, Sawyer Jansen 0 0-0 0, Isaac DeBoer 2 0-0 6, Carson Smeenk 3 5-6 11. Totals 17 7-13 43.
POMEROY (14-7)
Oliver Severs 4 1-1 9, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 2, Trevin Kimble 6 0-2 12, Brodie Magill 0 0-1 0, Boone Schmidt 0 1-2 1, Trace Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-9 33.
Sunnyside Christian 10 10 14 8—43
Pomeroy 8 2 11 12—33
3-point goals — DeBoer 2.
Reardan 57, Colfax 46
SPOKANE VALLEY — After a slow start in a Class 2B district loser-out game, Colfax rallied in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs ultimately fell short against Reardan at West Valley High School.
Seth Lustig put up 20 points to lead the offense for Colfax (17-7), while Logan Flaa (17 points), Jakari Singleton (14) and Rysen Soliday (12) all had double-digit totals for the Screamin’ Eagles (11-14).
The Bulldogs’ season concluded with the defeat.
A complete box score was not available.
COLFAX (17-7)
Bradyn Heilsberg 6, Adrik Jenkin 6, Carson Gray 8, JD Peterson 0, Seth Lustig 20, Brice Hammer 0, Mason Gilchrist 3, J.P Wigen 4, Jaxon Wick 0.
REARDAN (11-14)
Cohen Little 3, Bryson Flaa 0, Hunter Wynecoop 0, Owee Handley 0, Logan Flaa 17, Evan Krupke 6, Jakari Singleton 14, Rysen Soliday 12, Zander Thornton 5.
Reardan 10 16 15 16—57
Colfax 6 6 22 12—46
WRESTLINGNine from area advance to Class 2A state meet
SPOKANE VALLEY — Nine wrestlers from area schools advanced to the Washington state meet from the Class 2A regional at East Valley High School.
Pullman placed third out of 13 teams with 137.5 points, behind meet champion Othello’s 240.5. Clarkston took 11th with 41 points.
The top four wrestlers in each division move on to the Mat Classic, which will take place Friday and next Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
The Greyhounds have six athletes advancing, and the Bantams have three.
Pullman finished with two champions: Israel Acosta at 138 pounds and Ivan Acosta at 145.
Team scores — 1. Othello 240.5; 2. Ellensburg 139; 3. Pullman 137.5; 4. West Valley 89; 5. Selah 85.5; 6. East Valley 79; T7. Ephrata 78; T7. Grandview 78; 9. Prosser 63; 10. Shadle Park 62; 11. Clarkston 41; 12. Yakima East Valley 38; 13. Rogers 32.
Clarkston results
120 — Gabe Weza 2-1 (second).
126 — Dawson Bailey 2-2 (fourth).
145 — Bodee Thivierge 0-2.
152 — Braydon Flinders 2-2 (fourth).
220 — Braden Jared 0-1.
Pullman results
120 — Gavin McCloy 2-2 (fourth).
126 — Evan McDougle 0-2.
132 — Aydin Peltier 2-1 (second).
138 — Israel Acosta 3-0 (first).
145 — Ivan Acosta 3-0 (first).
152 — Quentin Ikuse 2-2 (fifth).
160 — Cullen Billings 0-2.
170 — Matthew Rembert 0-2.
182 — Merreck Emerson 2-2 (fifth).
195 — Samuel Sears 3-1 (third).
285 — Cotton Sears 2-1 (second).
Two from area make Class 1B/2B state tourney
REARDAN, Wash. — A pair of area wrestlers will compete at the state meet after their results in the Class 1B/2B regional tournament at Reardan High School.
Colfax finished 12th out of 17 teams with 31 points, well behind meet champion Chewelah’s 195. Pomeroy was 13th with 30 points. Garfield-Palouse did not score.
The top three finishers per division advance to the Mat Classic, which takes place Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
The Bulldogs’ Cooper Phillips won all three of his matches, including two by pin, to win the 120-pound title.
Pomeroy’s Curtis Winona finished third.
Team scores — 1. Chewelah 195; 2. Liberty 159; 3. Reardan 152.5; 4. Davenport 152; 5. Kettle Falls 73; 6. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 71; 7. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 69.5; 8. Selkirk 64.5; 9. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57.5; 10. Mary Walker 47.5; 11. Northwest Christian 38; 12. Colfax 31; 13. Pomeroy 30; 14. Republic-Curlew 29; 15. Inchelium 3; T16. Garfield-Palouse 0; T16. Tekoa-Rosalia 0.
Colfax results
120 — Cooper Philips 3-0 (first).
138 — Wyatt Southern 0-2.
285 — Tristen Burd 1-2 (fifth).
Garfield-Palouse result
126 — Walker Montgomery 0-2.
Pomeroy results
160 — Peyton Cannon 1-3 (sixth).
182 — Curtis Winona 2-1 (third).
195 — Nick Hastings 2-2 (fifth).
Sandpoint 32, Moscow 24
SANDPOINT — The Bears won four matches in a Class 4A Inland Empire League loss to the host Bulldogs.
Alex Palmer (113), Sam Young (132) and James Greene (152) each won by forfeit for Moscow. Erik Gulbrandsen was victorious by pinfall at 160 for the Bears.
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Aidan Rork (Sandpoint) by forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer (Moscow) by forfeit; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Ashlei Hawkins (Sandpoint) dec. Jason Swam 9-4; 132 — Sam Young (Moscow) by forfeit; 138 — Shane Sherrill (Sandpoint) pinned Logan Tompkins 1:50; 145 — Christian Troumbley-Karkoski (Sandpoint) tech fall Cameron Vogl 17-2; 152 — James Greene (Moscow) by forfeit; 160 — Erik Gulbrandsen (Moscow) pinned Dakota Rief 1:50; 170 — Double forfeit; 182 — Calvin Hinds (Sandpoint) by forfeit; 195 — Jorden Tyler (Sandpoint) pinned Paul Dixon 1:03; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Double forfeit.