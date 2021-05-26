SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State men’s basketball team will play Arizona State and USC in two early-season Pac-12 Conference matchups, it was revealed Tuesday.
The Cougars will play in Tempe on Dec. 1, then host the Trojans at Beasley Coliseum on Dec. 4.
It coincided with the announcement from the conference of a new, 10-year annual rotation between the 12 schools. The first 10-year agreement was instituted before the 2011-12 season, which was after the Pac-12 expanded to 12 members. This agreement runs through 2030-31.
The rotation is two games against 10 of the schools, and one game against two other schools.
The 2020-21 season was the first with a 20-game conference schedule.
This season, WSU only plays Arizona and UCLA once. The Cougars will host the Wildcats and visit the Bruins.
Bailey named CoSIDA All-American
Lewis-Clark State senior guard Hodges Bailey was named a CoSIDA first-team All-American, it was annnounced.
Bailey is the first Warrior to earn the honor. He led LCSC by making 48.7 percent of his 3-point field goals this season, ranking seventh in program history and 21st in the NAIA. Bailey was voted first-team All-Cascade Conference, and was tabbed the conference’s defender of the year as well as being named to the NAIA All-Tournament team as the Warriors fell one game short of the national title.
In the classroom, he had a 3.96 grade-point average and graduated with a degree in business administration.
“His ability to balance his school work with being a high-level player is a great lesson of what one can accomplish when you are driven and disciplined in all areas of life,” coach Austin Johnson said.
GOLFLCSC’s Hamm cards 78
EDMOND, Okla. — Lauren Hamm of Lewis-Clark State shot a 6-over-par 78 and is tied for 62nd place after the first round of the NAIA women’s golf national championship at Rose Creek Golf Course. The Warriors’ only representative at the tournament teed off on the back nine and had bogeys on Nos. 12 and 14 on her way to a 38.
Her chief problems came on the first three holes of the front nine when she went bogey, bogey, double-bogey. She also bogeyed No. 8 but finished with a birdie.
Hamm played with Gurman Knight of William Jessup, who shot a 69 and is in a three-way tie for the lead.
After today’s round, the field will be cut for the final two rounds Thursday and Friday. In the past, the cut line was the top 70 individuals.