LAS VEGAS — Out of the tournament and into the bubble.
Go-to player Charlisse Leger-Walker again struggled to find her stroke and Washington State committed 26 turnovers Thursday in a 60-44 loss to Arizona in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
The loss eliminates the Cougars from the competition and leaves them in the bubble for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament, which would be their first appearance in The Big Dance in 30 years. In their favor are a 3-6 record against ranked opponents and two wins against No. 9 UCLA.
“I just thought we got beat by a really good team,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They just manhandled us ... made it so hard for us to get points.”
Leger-Walker, named the conference’s freshman of the year earlier this week, shot 2-for-17 and was held to 12 points, a day after going 3-for-16 in a first-round win against Utah.
Her sister, senior Krystal Leger-Walker, committed eight turnovers and mustered only 10 points for the seventh-seeded Cougars (12-11), and sophomore guard Johanna Teder added nine points and four turnovers.
Sophomore center Bella Murekatete had 10 rebounds but only two points for the Cougs, who shot 26 percent.
Trinity Baptiste collected 17 points, six rebounds and six steals for second-seeded Arizona (16-4), which also got 13 points and nine assists from Aari McDonald and five steals off the bench from Helena Pueyo.
McDonald has scored in double digits in 86 consecutive games.
The Cougs were guilty of 20 turnovers in the first half, but they trailed only 29-21 at the break. Arizona went on an 11-0 surge in the third quarter and trailed by no fewer than 14 the rest of the way.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-11)
Motuga 1-7 2-2 4, Murekatete 1-4 0-0 2, C. Leger-Walker 2-17 7-10 12, K. Leger-Walker 4-10 0-0 10, Teder 3-9 1-2 9, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 1-2 1-1 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 1-2 0-0 2, Sarver 1-2 0-0 2, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-53 11-15 44
ARIZONA (16-4)
Baptiste 8-11 0-0 17, Reese 4-9 2-2 10, Thomas 2-4 2-2 7, McDonald 6-17 0-0 13, Yeaney 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Conner 1-2 0-0 3, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Pellington 2-7 0-2 4, Pueyo 0-3 0-0 0, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 26-62 4-6 60
Washington St. 5 16 5 18 — 44
Arizona 13 16 13 18 — 60
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 5-21 (Teder 2-6, C. Leger-Walker 2-8, K. Leger-Walker 1-4, Sarver 0-1, Motuga 0-2), Arizona 4-16 (Baptiste 1-1, Conner 1-2, Thomas 1-2, McDonald 1-7, Reese 0-1, Yeaney 0-1, Pueyo 0-2). Rebounds: Washington St. 36 (Murekatete 10), Arizona 36 (Baptiste, Pueyo 6). Assists: Washington St. 7 (K. Leger-Walker 3), Arizona 11 (McDonald 9). Total Fouls: Washington St. 11, Arizona 15. A: 41.