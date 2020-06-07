Coaches say status quo in football classification is just fine

Football always brings the fans in the stands. It’s also a hotlydebated issue when it comes to classification among high schools in most states. It’s no different here in Idaho.
Much to the surprise of the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors, a majority of the state’s football coaches and administrators don’t want to see any change in the current system, the board revealed in its June meeting earlier this week.
The IHSAA found out just 52 percent of the 238 respondents to its survey favored allowing schools to change classifications in just football. Even adding a seventh classification turned out to be a thumbs-down to most, as 60 percent of those polled said they didn’t want to move in that direction.
The survey included football coaches, athletic directors, principals and superintendents from around the state.
“I was floored by the results,” IHSAA board member Ted Reynolds said. “I’ve been to those September board meetings for 17 years, and the big contention was always football because football is a numbers game.
“I was stunned that they did not want to come up with another classification for football only. So I’m as confused as everybody else on this, and it makes me wonder what folks are thinking. We’ve always been asked to try to figure this out. And now I feel like we’re back at Square 1 trying to figure out what to do. Or do we need to do anything with classification?”
Idaho sets classifications every two years in September, and arguments about competitive balance seemingly come up all the time.
What stunned one board member was the administrators, not the coaches, had the most interest in making a change.
“I’m intrigued by the fact that the coaches are the ones that are saying it doesn’t need to be addressed, it’s the administrators looking at maybe trying to address it,” board member Jamie Holyoak said. “But I think that’s more telling than anything, is the coaches aren’t interested in changing it.”
Football coaches voted 34-31 against allowing schools to move down a classification in that sport only. They also voted 35-31 against adding another classification.
The IHSAA also is moving forward with a proposal to seed all of its state tournaments through the MaxPreps.com rankings. Almost 70 percent of all survey respondents voted to use the rankings to seed tournaments in the team sports in the state. It would not change how teams qualify for the state tournament and would not apply to individual sports.
The concern from some comes in the form of teams from the same district having to play each other once again in the early stages of a state tournament. But the state’s coaches and administrators preferred the computer rankings versus the state’s drawing of the brackets before the season based on district tournament finishes.
Idaho will use MaxPreps rankings to seed the Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A Division I football playoffs this season.
This will go to the action agenda for the next board meeting, which will take place Aug. 5, and must pass two board votes.
The IHSAA also took a step toward possibly adding girls’ wrestling as a sanctioned sport for the 2021-22 school year.
A survey the organization sent to the high schools administrators showed 78 percent of those in favor of making it sanctioned. Even more overwhelming was the support for a separate tournament, as 87 percent of those who completed the survey voted in favor.
“This looks overwhelming that we need to do something with girls’ wrestling,” board member Ron Anthony said. “I’m not proposing that we look at going to a full 15 weight classes, but we need to look at getting it started and building.”
For the past two seasons, the coaches have conducted their own state tournament in Pocatello.
It now will go to the action agenda for the Aug. 5 meeting and must pass two board votes. Still needing to be worked out will be how many weight classes there will be and how many wrestlers would make it to the state tournament.
The fall no-contact period, which normally is the first week of August, will be suspended for this year only, so individuals on teams can do weightlifting and conditioning, under coach supervision, but the schools can’t conduct organized practices. Camps hosted by the schools would not be allowed, but individuals are allowed to go to camps and all protocols would have to follow any coronavirus restrictions. Meetings between parents and coaches as well as team bonding exercises would be allowed.
Teams that participate in Week 0 football games could begin practicing Aug. 7, then the rest of the teams could begin practicing Aug. 10.
The main emphasis is to make sure student-athletes are allowed to get their work in to get in shape, but not to give any teams an unfair advantage.
“I just think it’s the right thing to do,” Reynolds said. “The intent of that rule, the dead period, was to give families time to be together, and I think they’ve probably had more than they ever wanted up to this point. The big key is just to make sure that it’s enforced as conditioning and strength training, that they’re not starting practices early. Kids have had a lot of time off with their families and I think it’s in the best interest of all the programs.”
The IHSAA office will offer more guidance to schools in a memo.
