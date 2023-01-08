POTLATCH — In Kamiah’s previous game, Dave Kludt had a 3-pointer blocked in an eventual overtime loss to Orofino.
The sophomore forward wasn’t about to let that happen again.
With time winding down, Kludt hit an NBA-range 3 with a hand in his face to send his team to overtime against Potlatch in a boys basketball game Saturday. Then, Kludt drilled another from deep in the extra period to give the Kubs the lead for good in their 47-41 victory against their Whitepine League Division I foe.
Kamiah's Dave Kludt with an NBA-range 3-pointer to send his team to overtime against Potlatch. He had another one in OT for the lead and the Kubs went on to win 47-41 in a battle of Whitepine League unbeatens #Idpreps @idahosports pic.twitter.com/RnXkfPHrd3— Stephan Wiebe (@StephanSports) January 8, 2023
The margin of victory was the largest lead for either team.
“Dave Kludt hit some huge shots for them,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “He’s a heck of a player. Comes through when they needed him to.”
Thriving with the game on the line
Kamiah (10-2, 5-0) has played in three overtime games this season, and that experience paid off for the Kubs down the stretch.
Kludt hit five 3s in the contest, none bigger than his final two. With a minute left in the extra period and neither team yet to score, Kludt sank another big shot from outside for a 42-39 Kubs’ advantage.
Potlatch (6-1, 3-1) was forced to foul, sending Kamiah senior forward Kaden DeGroot to the line twice, where he was a perfect 4-of-4 for the game’s final points.
“Kaden hit some big free throws there,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “He stepped up. He doesn’t let the big moment really bother him.”
Kludt finished with a game-high 23 points and DeGroot joined Everett Skinner and Rehan Kou as a trio of Kubs with eight points apiece.
The clutch performances of Kludt and DeGroot outshined a couple of miscues by the two teams in the final seconds of regulation.
Kamiah’s Matthew Oatman — who lost his contact lenses during the game and thought his team was down by one — fouled Potlatch’s Jack Clark with the game tied and 0.5 seconds left.
But Clark — who already had been a perfect 4-of-4 at the line in the final minute of regulation — missed the two free throws to send the game to overtime.
“I talked to (the Loggers) about it — (Kamiah) shouldn’t have been fouling him with .5 seconds in the first place,” Ball said. “He felt terrible about missing the two free throws, but he shouldn’t have been there.”
Familiar foes
The contest lived up to the billing between two teams that are familiar with each other and were unbeaten in conference play going in.
Skinner was an assistant on Ball’s staff at Kamiah for eight years and now the two face each other multiple times each season in league play.
The result?
Neither group led by more than five points, with ties of 13-13 after the first quarter, 18-18 at halftime and 39-39 at the end of regulation.
“Ryan’s been my mentor as a coach,” Skinner said. “I coached under him at Kamiah and I learned from him a long time ago (that) you have to learn to play defense. So I hate battling with him because you know they’re always ready to play.”
Said Ball: “Coach Skinner and I have been friends for a long time ... so a lot of similarities between both programs on what we believe we needed to get to to be successful.”
The Potlatch boys
Everett Lovell tallied 16 points, Clark had 11 and Jaxon Vowels scored eight for a balanced Loggers group.
Ball said the tough loss will help prepare the team for the important district tournament games in February.
That month also will be the next time these two rivals face each other. The teams are set for a rematch Feb. 3 in Kamiah.
“It’s going to be a tight game every time we play them because both teams really play good defense and really make it hard for both teams to do stuff,” Ball said.
“Basically, we were throwing punches back and forth,” Skinner said. “It’s not going to be an easy game when they come to Kamiah.”
KAMIAH (10-2, 5-0)
Matthew Oatman 0 0-2 0, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, David Kludt 8 2-3 23, Everett Skinner 2 2-4 8, Rehan Kou 2 4-4 8, William Millage 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 2 4-4 8. Totals 14 12-17 47.
POTLATCH (6-1, 3-1)
Chase Lovell 1 0-0 2, Jack Clark 3 5-9 11, Everett Lovell 6 1-5 16, Jaxon Vowels 3 0-0 8, Sam Barnes 2 0-0 4, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-14 41.
Kamiah 13 5 10 11 8—47
Potlatch 13 5 12 9 2—41
3-point goals — Kludt 5, Skinner 2, E. Lovell 3, Vowels 2.
