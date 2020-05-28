The Idaho High School Activities Association named Clearwater Valley’s Martha Smith one of five juniors to receive its annual Interscholastic Star Student Recognition award.
Smith is a captain and competes in volleyball, basketball and track with the Rams. She also is active in student government, National Honor Society, BPA and within the Kooskia community.
Interscholastic Stars receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. A $500 check also is given to the school.
The scholarship program was established in 1992 to recognize and reward outstanding students who participate in athletic and non-athletic activities.
The nominees for the scholarships are exemplary students who through their participation, strengthen interscholastic sports and activity programs; are active contributors to school and community organizations; are good citizens and positive role models for their peers; and promote the ideals of good sportsmanship and citizenship.
Each application includes an essay, recommendations from school administrators and descriptions of athletic and activity participation and service to school and community.