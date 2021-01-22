Clearwater Classic changing formats this season

The 2021 edition of the Clearwater Classic won’t be the wrestling spectacle it has been in years past. But it still will showcase some of the best on the mats in north central Idaho.
The annual wrestling tournament will take place with no spectators in attendance and fewer teams in the field because of COVID-19 restrictions. It gets underway at 3 p.m. today at the new Lewiston High School and concludes with championship matches scheduled to begin around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The format also will look different this time around. Teams will be separated into pods and face off in duals. The teams that accrue the best win-loss records during the tournament will meet in the finals. Previously, wrestlers competed in bracketed weight classes.
The change was made to “dictate more that teams stay together,” Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams said. “You’ll be wrestling with your team rather than having individuals pinballing throughout, and that way we can kind of dictate flow a lot better and keep people together that have been together.”
Each team is guaranteed at least five duals during the two-day event.
The 10-team field includes Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, Coeur d’Alene, Kellogg, Lewiston, Moscow, Orofino, Potlatch, Sandpoint, St. Maries and Weiser. High school sports have not gotten underway yet in Washington state, so some perennial competitors from there will be absent this year.
Bengal wrestling coach Stuart Johnson still is excited to host the annual event, which is being held for the 35th year in a row.
“For me, probably one of the most important things is we’re including all local teams,” Johnson said. “... The numbers are going to be limited because of the smaller schools, but the quality is there.”
Among the headlining wrestlers are Lewiston’s Reuben Thill and Potlatch’s Gabe Prather, who earned the honor of Outstanding Wrestler in their respective weight divisions at last year’s event. Thill, a 195-pound senior, is fresh off a championship at the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational. Prather, also a senior, was a state finalist at 145 pounds last year. He’s competed at 145, 152 and 160 this season.
Other defending champions who could return include Lewiston’s Tristan Bremer and Orofino’s Thor Kessinger. On the girls’ side, there’s Orofino’s Kadence Beck and Ruby Kessinger and Potlatch’s Taylor McPherson.
There won’t be a separate girls’ division this year because of the format adjustment. Johnson said girls’ matches will be handled on a case-by-case basis and might be treated as mid-dual exhibitions, since it’s likely not all schools in attendance will bring girls to the event.
Lewiston edged Kennewick (Wash.) for the team title last year, but will face new challengers for the honor this time. Coeur d’Alene (Class 5A) and Weiser (Class 3A) both placed fourth at last year’s state tournament and boast multiple returning state finalists. The Bengals have squared off in duals with the two teams this season, dropping a 54-28 decision to Weiser and falling 60-24 against Coeur d’Alene. There’s also Kellogg, which was the second-highest scoring Idaho team at last year’s Clearwater Classic.
Since spectators aren’t allowed to watch the action in person, it will be streamed live on trackwrestling.com, barring any setbacks, Williams said.
