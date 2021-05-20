Class 2A baseball teams take different paths to State

One of the state’s steadiest baseball programs, Grangeville is making its annual return to the Class 2A tournament, with expectations aplenty.
Its Central Idaho League rivals from Orofino are back for the first time in six years.
The Bulldogs (21-4) carry a 10-game winning streak into the first round against defending champion Melba at 2:30 p.m. Pacific today at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.
Entering with momentum after slapping Cole Valley Christian 19-2 in a play-in game, the Maniacs (14-7) will meet Malad just afterward.
Melba knocked Grangeville out of the 2019 tourney in an extra-inning semifinal game, but the Bulldogs walloped the Mustangs 10-0 in five innings earlier this season.
“We’ve been playing well all year,” coach Lee Nadiger said. “I still don’t think we’ve hit our peak yet.
“This is probably the most complete team I’ve ever coached — certainly offensively, then pitching-wise, it’s about as deep as it’s ever been.”
En route to its fourth consecutive district title, Grangeville lost just once to a team from its own classification, falling to heavyweight Nampa Christian (25-0) — perhaps the favorite at the tourney — on April 9.
Otherwise, the defeats have come against Class 3A and 4A opponents. The Bulldogs tuned up with a travel-heavy schedule, which was loaded with stiff competition.
“We knew we’d have a pretty strong team and we’re coming in with some high expectations,” Nadiger said. “We have six seniors, and they were on our third-place team two years ago.”
Senior pitchers Thomas Reynolds and Blake Schoo have been phenomenal, with about 170 strikeouts between them. Reynolds, a left-hander, will get the nod today.
“They throw a ton of strikes and have both pitched in a lot of big games,” Nadiger said. “Tommy, throughout his career. Blake’s been a shortstop too, so he didn’t pitch as much a couple of years ago. But he’s stepped up and thrown really well.”
Just as key to the Bulldogs’ success on the mound has been stalwart senior catcher Tori Ebert, who “works as hard as anyone I’ve coached.
“He’s done a fabulous job behind the plate with those guys,” Nadiger continued. “He calls a great game, receives the ball extremely well and gets those guys extra strike calls.”
Offensively, Grangeville has tied the program record for single-season home runs with 14. Reynolds paces the group with a .500-plus batting average and six long balls. Dane Lindsley has three dingers, and Gannon Garman also hits above .500.
Three Bulldogs have scored 40 or more runs, with Schoo leading all players with 44.
Top to bottom, the lineup is loaded with potential. No. 9 hitter Miles Lefebvre bats about .400.
“That’s really important,” Nadiger said. “When the back of our order gets on base, we tend to win a lot of ballgames. He sets the table for our 1-2-3 hitters.
“Our lineup is tough to get through a whole game without our guys getting some hits. They’ve been pretty impressive.”
The Bulldogs’ program owns four state titles, its most recent crown coming in 2013. They lost to Nampa Christian in the final four years ago.
“My six seniors, they’ve really been working for this weekend since little league,” Nadiger said. “They’re baseball guys. They love the game, they know the game. This is kinda set up for everything they’ve been working for.”
Although Grangeville opens against the defending champions — the 2020 season was axed by the pandemic — Nadiger expects all roads to lead through Nampa Christian, which has claimed four of the past five titles.
“We have to beat the best to be the best,” he said. “I like our chances.”
Orofino racked up more wins this year than it had in its past three seasons combined.
“The kids are jacked, and why wouldn’t you be?” coach Dylan Midstokke said. “They’re fired up and so are we as coaches. We have a taste for winning. We’re not gonna settle because we got here. We want to make some noise.”
The Maniacs posted eight wins in a row to start their year, closing out the regular season with a pair of near-misses against Moscow. For the most part, Orofino only ran into trouble vs. the Class 4A Bears and Grangeville.
Midstokke said his new-look team bought into a mantra: “It’s our time.” The vibe around the program evolved suddenly, and that was evident from the onset.
“As cliche as it sounds, that’s what it took,” he said. “It’s all between the ears. Once we figured out we can compete and win, it was like sharks with blood in the water.”
Orofino is led by its “big three” of seniors Brayden Turcott, Joe Sparano and Rylan Larson.
Midstokke recalls the trio saying ahead of the state play-in: “We’re winning this game.”
“That confidence level they have has been huge. That’s what we needed,” he said.
Turcott, a shortstop and pitcher, hits at a .391 clip with a team-high 29 RBI. He’s piled up 64 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.
“He’s just a fantastic player,” Nadiger said, offering praise for his rivals’ star.
Sparano, primarily a center fielder, reaches base 48 percent of the time and catcher Larson, an addition from nearby Timberline High School, bats .322. He also has struck out 36 in 20 innings tossed for the balanced Maniacs.
“They’ve been big-time. Where they go, we go, so to speak,” Midstokke said of his Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in the lineup. “And we have some good underclassmen.”
Freshmen Dash Barlow, Louden Cochran, Bodey Howell and Silas Naranjo stepped into important roles in the lineup this year.
Junior Jaron Christopherson, another Timberline Spartan, has impressed on the bump. He’s got a 3.50 ERA in 32 innings.
Orofino’s upperclassmen last met postseason stakes like this when they were junior high students, playing American Legion ball.
“It’s been a long time coming for them,” Midstokke said. “They worked their tails off. It’s been a cool ride seeing them progress into who they are now.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.