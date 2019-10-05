SPOKANE — Clarkston quarterback Kaeden Frazier took a read-option and ran over a defender on a triple-overtime two-point conversion to propel the Bantams past defending Great Northern League champion West Valley, 50-49, in a prep football thriller Friday night.
In a game that never featured a two-score differential, the Bantams accumulated plenty of highlights. With four minutes left in regulation, Frazier hit Nate Hoffman on a fourth-down rollout; in the second overtime, the Bantams (4-1, 1-0 in league) scored on a statue of liberty play. The handoff went to receiver Tru Allen, who found Steve Baiye for a 25-yard touchdown. Clarkston hadn’t run the play before, and it was Allen’s decision to try.
“Just one of those classics, that you can watch over and over again and enjoy every time,” Bantams coach Brycen Bye said. “Wild, wild game.”
Frazier tallied four touchdowns, and running back Eddie Berglund finished with 157 yards and two scores on 24 carries.
Clarkston missed a 37-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Bye said “my heart would’ve liked to make that,” but the Bantams made up with a string of overtime scores, including two from Baiye and a 10-yard pass to Austin Armstrong, just before Frazier ran in the clincher.
Clarkston 7 7 0 14 22—50
W. Valley 0 7 14 7 21—49
Clarkston — Tru Allen 4 pass from Kaeden Frazier (Steve Baiye kick)
WV — Davis 4 pass from Allen (Pakootas kick)
Clarkston — Eddie Berglund 10 run (Baiye kick)
WV — Davis 15 pass from Allen (Pakootas kick)
WV — Smeltzer 7 run (Pakootas kick)
Clarkston — Nathaniel Hoffman 16 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
WV — Allen 1 run (Pakootas kick)
Clarkston — Berglund 24 run (Baiye kick)
WV — Pakootas 1 run (Pakootas kick)
Clarkston — Steve Baiye 23 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Baiye 25 pass from Allen (Baiye kick)
WV — Smeltzer 4 run (Pakootas kick)
WV — Smeltzer 10 run (Pakootas kick)
Clarkston — Austin Armstrong 10 pass from Frazier (Frazier run)
Deary 30, Timberline 28
DEARY — The Deary Mustangs regained possession by stopping a fourth-and-long play with 1:17 remaining and ran out the clock to edge Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II opener for both teams.
Brayden Stapleton threw two touchdown passes — both to Skyler Frazier — and made three interceptions for the Mustangs. Preston Johnson ran for a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions, while Wyatt Lloyd provided the final Deary TD with a 50-yard rush.
Timberline 8 8 6 6—28
Deary 8 14 8 0—30
Deary — Skyler Frazier 40 pass from Brayden Stapleton (Nick Winter run)
Timberline — Ryan Larson 25 pass from Chase Hunter (Andy Anderson run)
Deary — Preston Johnson 1 run (Johnson run)
Deary — Frazier 20 pass from Stapleton (run failed)
Timberline — Anderson 1 run (Parker Brown pass from Larson)
Timberline — Brown 17 pass from Hunter (conversion failed)
Deary — Wyatt Lloyd 50 run (Johnson run)
Timberline — Larson 3 pass from Hunter (conversion failed)
Kendrick 52, Lewis County 0
KENDRICK — Freshman quarterback Jagger Hewett passed for 180 yards in his first varsity start as injury-ridden Kendrick blanked Lewis County in the Tigers’ first Whitepine League Division II game.
Chad Facey rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns while Kolby Anderson added 79 yards and two scores to help offset the Tigers’ backfield losses.
Matt Fletcher made six solo tackles to lead the KHS defense.
The Tigers (4-1, 1-0) were missing Cooper Hewett (hamstring), Chase Burke (sore ribs) and Alex Sneve (ankle). Hewett is probably two weeks away, but the others could be back sooner.
Lewis Co. 0 0 0 0— 0
Kendrick 14 24 6 8—52
Kendrick — Chad Facey 7 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Donald Morgan recovered punt-block (Facey run)
Kendrick — Talon Alexander 12 pass from Jagger Hewett (run failed)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 20 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Facey 3 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Rylan Hogan 38 pass from Alexander (run failed)
Kendrick — Facey 25 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hogan 31 pass from J. Hewett (Matt Fletcher run)
Grangeville 26, Kellogg 8
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville, utilizing an “old-school style,” moved back to .500 with a handling of 3A opponent Kellogg on homecoming.
Kyle Frei, the homecoming king, piled up 119 yards rushing on 24 attempts, and chipped in the clincher — a 90-yard kickoff return late in the fourth quarter to ice it.
“Big-time,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Adams said of Frei. “That’s the O-line too. Zach Forsmann played out of his mind again at left tackle.”
Ryan Cuthbert tallied an interception, and Caleb Frei and William Nichols recovered fumbles.
Kellogg 0 0 0 8— 8
Grangeville 6 6 0 14—26
Grangeville — Tescher Harris 1 run (run failed)
Grangeville — Kyle Frei 10 run (pass failed)
Grangeville — Tori Ebert 3 pass from Harris (Ebert pass from Harris)
Kellogg — B. Miller 69 run (run good)
Grangeville — Frei 90 kickoff return (run failed)
Clearwater Val. 56, Genesee 14
KOOSKIA — Tate Pfefferkorn racked up 226 yards throwing, 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead unbeaten Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to a Whitepine League Division I victory over Genesee.
Lane Schilling added 11 rushes for 185 yards and three touchdowns while Christian Fabbi and Tate Pfefferkorn each scored off an interception return for the Rams (4-0, 2-0).
A box score was not available.
Prairie 44, Potlatch 0
COTTONWOOD — Owen Anderson and Cole Schlader had a hand in three touchdown plays apiece to lead the unbeaten Prairie Pirates in a shutout of Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch.
Cole Martin completed a 21-yard run for another Pirate touchdown.
Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom cited lineman Dean Johnson as a defensive standout.
Potlatch 0 0 0 0— 0
Prairie 24 14 6 0—44
Prairie — Owen Anderson 57 run (Cole Martin run)
Prairie — Anderson interception return (Anderson run)
Prairie — Martin 21 run (Anderson run)
Prairie — Cole Schlader 23 run (run failed)
Prairie — Anderson 1 pass from Schlader (Derik Shears run)
Prairie — Schlader 5 run (run failed)
Asotin 38, Reardan 0
ASOTIN — Undefeated Asotin totaled 451 offensive yards in a shutout of Northeast 2B League adversary Reardan.
Asotin’s Dylan Landrus had 143 yards rushing, while Jack Gilmore had 105. Brayden Barnea provided a touchdown run, a field goal and five conversion kicks for the Panthers (4-0, 1-0).
Reardan 0 0 0 0— 0
Asotin 7 17 0 14—38
Asotin — Dylan Landrus 14 run (Brayden Barnea kick)
Asotin — Ethan Fugate 1 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Landrus 73 pass from Fugate (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Barnea 15 field goal
Asotin — Jack Gilmore 1 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Barnea 11 run (Barnea kick)
Colfax 39, LRS 13
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Boosted by Jacob Brown’s 206 yards rushing, Colfax rolled up a total of 503 yards in its blasting of Northeast 2B League foe Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Brown, coach Mike Morgan’s “go-to guy,” racked up three rushing touchdowns. Matthew Hockett contributed 84 and a score on the ground, all of that coming on a tone-setting, opening-series sweep run. Hockett also had 92 yards and a touchdown on two receptions.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 in league) got 107 yards and a score on a 4-for-6 passing from sophomore quarterback Damian Demler.
Colfax 14 19 6 0—39
LRS 0 0 0 13—13
Colfax — Matthew Hockett 84 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Jacob Brown 42 run (Nick Klaveano pass from Damian Demler)
Colfax — Blake Holman 8 run (Brown kick)
Colfax — Brown 3 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Hockett 58 pass from Demler (kick failed)
Colfax — Brown 13 run (kick failed)
LRS — Hayden Melcher 8 run (kick failed)
LRS — Melcher 6 run (Chase Galbreath kick)
Pomeroy 62, Touchet 8
POMEROY — Brandon Bales rushed for 246 yards, passed for 97 and accounted for seven touchdowns to guide Pomeroy to a Southeast 1B League win over Touchet.
Bales passed 4-for-5 and found Trent Gwinn three times for scores as the Pirates won the offensive yardage column 432-108.
Devin Noffsinger added 82 ground yards and Sidney Balles made six solo tackles.
Touchet 0 8 0 0—0
Pomeroy 14 28 20 0—62
Pomeroy — Brandon Bales 60 run (Trent Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Bales 49 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Bales 48 run (run failed)
Touchet — 34 run
Pomeroy — Gwinn 22 pass from Bales (Bales runs)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 26 pass from Bales (run failed)
Pomeroy — Bales 21 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Devin Nuffsinger 42 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 43 pass from Bales (run failed)
Pomeroy — Bales 43 run (run failed)
Troy 40, Lapwai 32
TROY — Sam Taff broke loose for two 30-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including one with two seconds left, as Troy outslugged Lapwai in a Whitepine League Division I duel.
Titus Yearout of Lapwai had scored from 14 yards to tie the score with 1:15 remaining before the Trojans (4-2, 1-2) mounted the winning drive.
Taff finished with 167 rushing yards to complement Rhett Sandquist, who threw three TD passes to Tyler Heath and ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Lapwai 8 6 12 6—32
Troy 14 6 6 14—40
Troy — Tyler Heath 9 pass from Rhett Sandquist (run failed)
Lapwai — Dominick Williamson 13 run (Williamson run)
Troy — Sandquist 52 run (Sam Taff run)
Lapwai — Williamson 10 run (pass failed)
Troy — Sandquist 39 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Williamson 3 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Simon Henry 13 pass Yearout (run failed)
Troy — Heath 31 pass from Sandquist (pass failed)
Troy — Taff 30 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Yearout 14 run (pass failed)
Troy — Taff 30 run (Zachary Stoner pass from Sandquist)
Orofino 7, Priest River 6
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Kai Naranjo scored from 4 yards and Joe Sparano kicked what would prove the game-winning PAT in the third quarter as Orofino broke into the win column with a nonleague victory against Priest River.
The Spartans scored on a fourth-and-11 pass in the final period but went wide-right on the conversion kick.
The Maniacs (1-5) held Priest River to negative-4 yards rushing in the fourth quarter, with coach Garett Bretz giving much of the kudos to defensive linemen Clay Larsen, Austin Bird, Jarom Scott, Jayson Macdow and Darrion McIntosh.
Orofino 0 0 7 0—7
Priest River 0 0 0 6—6
Orofino — Kai Naranjo 4 run (Joe Sparano kick)
Priest River — Robert Johnson 21 pass from Reese O’Brien (kick failed)
VOLLEYBALL
Asotin beats Reardan in 4
After a series of sharp momentum swings, the Asotin volleyball team reasserted itself to defeat Southeast 2B League foe Reardan in four sets at Asotin. The Panthers improved to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in league with the 25-15, 12-25, 25-13, 25-16 victory. Mackenzie Stein rained down 12 kills and four blocks for Asotin, while Maddie Shriver added 22 assists and three aces.
JV — Reardan def. Asotin 10-25, 25-21, 15-10