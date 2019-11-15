WHEN/WHERE
2 p.m. Saturday, Adams Field
RECORDS/SEEDS
Clarkston 9-1 (No. 6), Washougal 6-4 (No. 11)
CONTEXT
Clarkston makes its first appearance in the Washington Class 2A state tournament since 2015, when it lost in the opening round, 14-0, to the eventual champion, Prosser. Both teams will seek their first State win in years — 30 for Clarkston, 45 for Washougal.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
What impresses Clarkston coach Brycen Bye most about quarterback Kaeden Frazier?
“Just that he’s probably the hardest-working (player and) puts in the most time of any guy I’ve ever coached,” Bye said.
All that time paid off this season, with Frazier accruing 31 passing touchdowns, most of those to either Tru Allen (12) or Steve Baiye (nine).
Defensive tackle Josh West led the Bantams with four sacks last week in their 48-27 play-in win against Toppenish.
X-FACTOR
Bye worried most about his team’s depth to start the season, but saw that concern assuaged by the emergence of four sophomores. Those are defensive backs Robby Reagan and Dawson Blunt, linebacker Tiger Carringer and offensive tackle Conrad Dudley.
INJURY WATCH
Leading tackler Kyden Bailey is a game-time decision, Bye said. The linebacker last played Oct. 25.