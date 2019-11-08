WHEN/WHERE
7 tonight, Adams Field.
RECORDS
Toppenish 6-3, Clarkston 8-1.
STORY LINE
Clarkston earned the right to host a Washington Class 2A play-in game by winning the Great Northern League title. The Bantams last appeared in the postseason in 2015, when they won their play-in game but lost 14-0 in the first round to the eventual state champion, Prosser. Clarkston beat Toppenish, 50-13, in a 2018 crossover that served as the season finale for both teams.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Clarkston boasts the GNL’s co-offensive and co-defensive MVPs in quarterback Kaeden Frazier and cornerback Tru Allen. The latter will make life difficult for star Toppenish receiver Manuel Felan.
“A big part of our defense is being able to put Tru on their best receiver and say, ‘Shut this kid down,’” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said.
In addition to Allen, Clarkston cornerback Steve Baiye and safety Eddie Berglund earned all-league, along with hybrid linebackers Kyden Bailey and Nate Hoffman, giving opponents nowhere safe to throw the ball.
INJURY UPDATE
Bailey, a linebacker who leads Clarkston’s defense in tackles, suffered a sprained ankle Oct. 25 and is a game-time decision, Bye said.