AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — Clarkston’s volleyball team continued to struggle Monday as the Bantams fell 25-15, 25-12, 25-16 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play at West Valley.
The loss drops the Bantams’ record to 1-10 on the season, 1-5 in conference.
Leah Copeland has 12 digs and Avah Griner had five kills. Maddie Kaufman finished with six assists and Nany Woodbury had three aces.
Clarkston will look for a win at home today against Rogers.
Pullman Christian wins in three
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian got back to their winning ways with a straight-set, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 win against North Idaho Christian.
Pullman Christian (11-1) were led by senior twin sisters Grace and Faith Berg. Grace had four aces and six assists. Faith had two aces, three kills, four digs, and eight assists.
Annie Goetze also contributed seven kills, two digs and three blocks.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCERLewiston has handful of IEL honorees
The boys’ and girls’ soccer teams at Lewiston High School combined for four spots and a top honor as the Inland Empire League recently released its all-league teams.
On the girls’ side, junior Naomi Kessler made the first team.
For the boys, seniors Emmett Heiss and Paul Kessler, along with junior Teddy Kessler, were all-league picks.
Bengal boys’ coach Jace Kessler, who helped Lewiston make it to the Class 5A state tournament, was named coach of the year.
BOYS’ SOCCER
First team — Bryce Allred, Lake City; Andon Brandt, Post Falls; Evan Brinkmeier, Post Falls; Isaac Fritz, Coeur d’Alene; Tyler Gasper, Lake City; Emmett Heiss, Lewiston; Noah Janzen, Lake City; Paul Kessler, Lewiston; Teddy Kessler, Lewiston; Evan Lowder, Coeur d’Alene; Tate Novak, Coeur d’Alene.
MVP — Walker Jump, Lake City.
Newcomer of the year — Connor Jump, Lake City.
Goaltender of the year — Kael McGowan, Post Falls.
Coach of the year — Jace Kessler, Lewiston.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
First team — Sophia Allen, Coeur d’Alene; Taytum Curtis, Lake City; Lucy Evans, Lake City; Elise Frazier, Coeur d’Alene; Mackenzie Goings, Lake City; Kennedy Hartzell, Lake City, Naomi Kessler, Lewiston; Taylor Miller, Lake City; Trinidie Nichols, Post Falls; Burkley Owens, Coeur d’Alene; Myah Reitz, Coeur d’Alene.
Co-MVP — Georgia Whitehead, Lake City; Elliotte Kortus, Lake City.
Newcomer of the year — Kalie Smart, Coeur d’Alene.
Goalkeeper of the year — Hailey Parks, Lake City.
Coach of the year — Matt Ruchti, Lake City.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGMoscow posts two team wins in four-team event
MOSCOW — The Moscow boys’ swimming team won all the relays and had individual victories in three other events, and the Bear girls’ team earned an individual win as they took two team victories in a quad that took place Saturday at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
Moscow beat Timberlake 302-26 and Lakeland 262-235 but fell 262-224 to Coeur d’Alene.
Senior Ethan Baird took two events (100 freestyle, 51.98 and 100 backstroke, 58.33) and senior Reid Johnson the 50 free (22.32) for the boys. Megan Crossland finished first in the 200 free (2:19.37).
Other seniors who were honored include Ryann Pilcher, Malachi McMillan, Micah Wolbrecht, Sean Prichard and Tyler Noppe.
Lewiston splits tri meet
MOSCOW — The Lewiston swimming teams went 1-1 in a tri meet that took place Saturday at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
Lewiston beat Wallace 143-64 but fell 340-93 to Lake City.
On the girls’ side, Grace Qualman won the 50 freestyle (26.18) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.07).
For the boys, Luke Mastroberadino also took the 50 free (22.63) and the 100 back (1:01.50).
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYOverberg wins district title
SPOKANE — Senior Chloe Overberg of Asotin outpaced the competition, finishing more than two minutes ahead of her nearest competitor in the District 7 1B/2B Championship at the Plantes Ferry Sports Complex on Friday.
Overberg had a time of 17 minutes, 51 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Mya Edwards from Kettle Falls who ran a 20:17. Aneysa Judy, an eighth-grader, finished third for the Panthers in 20:47.
The girls’ team was third in the four-team field.
The Asotin boys’ team placed third in the 11-team field, with the top runner Ian Engledow. The senior finished eighth in 17:00.
Asotin will compete in the Class 1B/2B regional championship on Saturday in Colfax.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. St. George 59; 2. Chewelah 71; 3. Asotin 75; 4. Davenport 79; 5. Kettle Falls 138; 6. Valley Christian 149; 7. Northwest Christian 184; 8. Colfax 222; 9. Liberty 247; 10. Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame 249; 11. Wellpinit 290.
Medalist — Cole Foster (Chewelah) 16:07.
Asotin placer — 8. Ian Engledow 17:00.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. St. George 45; 2. Republic 47; 3. Asotin 62; 4. Kettle Falls 64.
Medalist — Chloe Overberg (Asotin) 17:51.
Other Asotin placer — 3. Aneysa Judy 20:47.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC pair earn weekly honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State freshman Grecia Ung Enriquez and junior Kenzie Dean were named the attacker and defender of the week, respectively, in the Cascade Conference, it was announced.
Ung Enriquez had a career-high 20 kills in a five-set win Saturday at Northwest. She added nine kills in matches on Oct. 19 and Friday to finish the week with a .346 attack percentage.
Dean had a total of 52 digs, averaging 4.73 per set as the Warriors (14-12, 9-9) won all three of their matches to move back above .500.
The Warriors next play at 7 p.m. Friday at Multnomah.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho tied for 10th in Hawaii
EWA BEACH, Hawaii — Sophomore Jose Suryadinata is tied for 19th place individually as the Idaho men’s golf team is tied for 10th after the first two rounds of the Hoakalei Country Club Invitational.
The Vandals shot a 596 in the 15-team field, behind meet leader Louisiana-Lafayette’s 567.
Suryadinata shot an even-par 72 in the first round and a 1-over 73 in the second to sit at 1-over 145.
The final round is today.
Team scores — 1. Louisiana-Lafayette 567; 2. Loyola Marymount 569; 3. San Diego 575; 4. Fullerton State 576; 5. Utah Valley 580; 6. Grand Canyon 582; 7. Abilene Christian 588; 8. Army 591; 9. Texas State 593; T10. Louisiana-Monroe 596; T10. Idaho 596; 12. Cal Poly 597; 13. Hawaii ‘A’ 604; T14. UC San Diego 613; T14. Hawaii ‘B’ 613.
Leader — Tony Hendricks (Loyola Marymount) 135.
Idaho individuals — T19. Jose Suryadinata 145; 27. Colt Sherrell 147; T40. Joe Gustavel 150; T60. Matt McGann 154; 79. Travis Hansen 173.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho fourth in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Senior Valeria Patino is tied for seventh individually to lead the Idaho women’s golf team to fourth place in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Invitaitonal at Kapolei Golf Course.
The Vandals shot a 299 in the nine-team event, behind meet leader Baylor’s 284.
Patino had a 1-over-par 73 in her first round.
The event continues today.
Team scores — 1. Baylor 284; 2. Santa Clara 296; 3. Hawaii 298; 4. Idaho 299; 5. Fullerton State 302; 6. Tampa 307; 7. UC Irvine 310; 8. Northridge 314; 9. Bakersfield 322.
Leader — Britta Snyder (Baylor) 69.
Idaho individuals — T7. Valeria Patino 73; T15. Vicky Tsai 75; T15. Yvonne Vinceri 75; T20. Eddie Hsu 76; T35. Jenna Bruggeman 80.
LCSC’s Schmidt earns award
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State senior Alexandra Schmidt was named the Cascade Cofnerence’s player of the week, it was announced.
Schmidt earned her first career victory Oct. 18 at the Bushnell Invitational. She won the individual title by six shots.
The Warriors next will play in the spring.
WOMEN’S SOCCERCooper earns Pac-12 honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper was named the Pac-12 Conference’s goalkeeper of the week, it was announced.
Cooper allowed just one goal in 220 minutes of action in two games during the past week. She had her sixth shutout of the season Thursday as the Cougars tied USC 0-0, then she allowed just one goal as WSU tied UCLA 1-1. The two teams the Cougars played this past week were in the top 10 in the nation.
WSU next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oregon.