Just a few minutes into the second quarter, Clarkston already led by four touchdowns.
So it wasn’t surprising the Bantams took their foot off the gas.
Columbia River made a late push, but to no avail. Clarkston held the Chieftains from Vancouver, Wash., at bay to close out the regular season with a 35-20 win on senior night at Adams Field.
Clarkston (8-1) awaits the result of a game today, which determines the Central Washington Athletic Conference opponent the Bantams will meet in a regional game Friday at home.
“We started exactly how we wanted to start,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Columbia River responded well, made it a competitive game. But I was proud of our guys — coming into a nonleague game that didn’t affect playoff scenarios — for playing hard, especially in that first half.”
The Bantams scored on their first four possessions to go up 28-0. Quarterback Kaeden Frazier tossed all three of his touchdowns during the spurt. Frazier had about 200 yards through the air, with Tru Allen collecting about 100 of those, Bye said. Allen was coming off a missed game with injury.
Meanwhile, Eddie Berglund and Will Sliger combined for about 140 yards rushing.
“That’s been the best part of our season, the fact that we’re extremely balanced between run and pass,” Bye said. “All cylinders were clicking in the first half.”
Columbia River (3-6) cut it to 28-14, but Clarkston responded with a long drive, capped by a short Sliger run.
But overall, Bye was pleased with his defense for containing mobile Chieftain quarterback Mason Priddy.
Bantam defensive back Nate Hoffman snagged an interception, and four on Clarkston’s defensive front — Sliger, Michael Harris, Jayden Hopkins and Dawson Packwood — registered sacks.
“We put a ton of pressure on (Priddy),” Bye said. “Those guys have been bringing it all year, and again, they did a great job.”
Columbia River 0 7 7 6—20
Clarkston 21 7 0 7—35
Clarkston — Tru Allen 40 pass from Kaeden Frazier (Steve Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Eddie Berglund 32 run (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Nate Hoffman 32 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Baiye 41 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Columbia River — Max Sturtevant 30 pass from Mason Priddy (Cade Lujan kick)
Columbia River — Isaac Bibb-O’Neill 4 run (Lujan kick)
Clarkston — Will Sliger 4 run (Baiye kick)
Columbia River — Jake Ayers 27 pass from Priddy (kick failed)