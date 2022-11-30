Coach Ryan Newhouse has called it quits after an 11-year tenure at the helm of the Clarkston girls soccer program, but not before making a “really good exit plan” that he feels will leave the team in the right hands.
“It just felt like it was time,” said Newhouse, who was not prepared to divulge the specifics of his plan before the school formally acts on them. “My daughter (Sienna) is a junior (and) she plays for us. I really want to spend her senior year just being a dad and helping her with what’s after high school. When you’re a head coach, you’re focused on 25 kids, not one.
“I’ve gotten a taste of being a dad and being on the sideline with her in club soccer ball, and I’ve really enjoyed it. My son (Silas) is going to be a freshman next year and play football in the fall.”
A former high school and traveling club soccer player, Newhouse moved to the area in the mid-1990s to study at Lewis-Clark State College. He first became involved with coaching as an assistant at Lewiston, where the girls soccer program had just come into existence.
“At 20, I had no idea what I was doing,” Newhouse said. “It took me a while to get my feet under me as far as coaching goes.”
Newhouse made the move to Clarkston for another position as an assistant in the early 2000s before taking up the head coach mantle ahead of the 2012 season. He has worked with the same two assistants — Corin Richert and Cole Robinson, who he considers “two of the most wonderful people I know” — his entire time in the position, in a level of staffing continuity he called “unheard of.”
Through these past 11 seasons, the Bantams have amassed a cumulative win-loss record of 116-84, running double-digit win totals eight times, qualifying for the Washington Class 2A state tournament four times — in spite of being robbed of that opportunity twice because of state cancellations in 2020 and 2021 — and winning an academic state title last year. They have also fielded 15 players who have gone on to compete at the collegiate level, in what Newhouse considers an excellent sign of the program’s growth.
“I think we’ve just been consistent,” he said. “It’s hard to have a good program consistently; you kind of live and die by the talent you get. We’ve had some great teams and we’ve had some good teams, and they all play by the system we’ve had for them and succeed. It’s going to keep going; that brings me a lot of joy.”
Newhouse also wished to “give the Clarkston community and all our former players and parents a big thank you” for their efforts and support throughout his tenure.
“Sometimes you get pushed out and there’s some bitterness there,” he said. “I went out on a high. It was a lot of fun.”