Ryan Newhouse has retired as Clarkston's girls soccer coach.

Coach Ryan Newhouse has called it quits after an 11-year tenure at the helm of the Clarkston girls soccer program, but not before making a “really good exit plan” that he feels will leave the team in the right hands.

“It just felt like it was time,” said Newhouse, who was not prepared to divulge the specifics of his plan before the school formally acts on them. “My daughter (Sienna) is a junior (and) she plays for us. I really want to spend her senior year just being a dad and helping her with what’s after high school. When you’re a head coach, you’re focused on 25 kids, not one.

