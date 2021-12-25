Being a varsity athlete as a senior is a tall task, being a multisport athlete is an even bigger task, but what about those special kinds of athletes who are able to compete at the highest level during all four years in high school in multiple sports?
Well, Clarkston High School senior Erika Pickett has competed at the varsity level in not one, not two, but three different sports during her four years as a Bantam, making her a 12-letter athlete.
Pickett is the goalkeeper for the soccer team, does shotput and discus for the track team, and is a post player in basketball.
She is officially committed to play Division II basketball for Azusa Pacific College on a full-ride scholarship.
“I was in shock,” Pickett said. “I knew it was a possibility that I could get a full ride, and it was always a goal of mine, but actually hearing the words that my school is getting paid for and that I didn’t have to worry about that was a breath of fresh air.”
Pickett comes from a religious background and when it came time to choose a school, she was looking for something that fit her values and faith.
“I was really looking for something that felt family-oriented,” Pickett said. “I enjoyed being there so much, it felt like it was my calling to be there honestly.”
Pickett has spent most of her life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She was excited for an opportunity to get out and experience life somewhere new.
“I thought to myself if I could get out of here why not take the opportunity?” Pickett said. “I wanted something bigger just to experience it.”
Pickett was being recruited for all three sports, but basketball was always her pick to play at the next level.
“I’ve been committed to basketball my whole life,” she said. “I worked so hard to be where I’m at and that’s what I wanted. But it was awesome for other coaches to be looking at me in my other sports and encouraging me to do whatever I wanted to do.”
Pickett has spent the last four years under coach Debbie Sobotta at Clarkston. She’s become like a mother figure to Pickett during that time.
“I feel like she’s kind of adopted me as her own,” Pickett said. “No matter what I’m going through, she’s been there. It’s going to be weird going to someone else because she’s trained me for four years and it’s become part of me.”
Pickett had even higher praises for what Sobotta is like as a coach on the floor.
“She has prepared me so much for the next level,” she said. “Her fast-paced play has gotten me to where I am to know exactly where I need to be to make it in college. If I didn’t have her pushing me like that I honestly don’t know where I would be.”
Pickett also spent time playing for Northwest Athletics, a travel basketball team based out of Lapwai.
“They taught me how to play scrappy basketball and I loved it,” she said. “It changed my game completely. I went from being nervous to being encouraged to do anything because we were unstoppable. There was never a moment where I was frustrated on the court. We were always laughing and having fun. It was never too uptight, it was always relaxing.”
Pickett is also thriving in the classroom. Once she graduates from high school, she will have an associates of art degree. She is also a Sunday school teacher at her local church.
“I love children more than anything in the world,” she said. “Generations coming up just need a little bit more guidance and I just want to be there to help any way I can.”