SPOKANE — Ashlyn Wallace and Lauren Johnson provided back-to-back clutch 3-point buckets in the final minutes to help squeeze out a 40-39 victory in a Washington Class 2A district girls’ basketball tournament final Tuesday at West Valley High School.
The Bantams tightened up on the defensive end during crunch time, holding the Spartans scoreless for the last two minutes.
“It was a defensive battle from start to finish,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We did a really nice job of limiting them to one shot per possession.”
Wallace was the key contributor for Clarkston, accumulating 18 points, four steals and three 3s. Erika Pickett totaled nine points, eight rebounds and two assists. Jalena Henry grabbed nine boards.
“Ashlyn’s games during the tournament have been at another level,” Sobotta said of her junior point guard. “She’s leaving no doubt in the way she has led our team.”
The Bantams return to action at 6 p.m. Saturday at home, facing either Prosser or Toppenish in a District 7/9 regional crossover game.
CLARKSTON (17-6)
Ashlyn Wallace 6 3-4 18, Mickala Jackson 0 0-0 0, Maggie Ogden 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 4 1-2 9, AJ Sobotta 1 0-1 2, Lauren Johnson 2 0-1 5, Jalena Henry 1 0-0 2, Samantha Chatfield 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 4-7 40
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (17-4)
Hailey Marlow 2 2-2 6, Neveah Sherwood 4 0-1 9, Jillian Taylor 2 1-2 5, Alyssa Amann 2 0-0 6, Abbie Sicilia 1 0-0 2, Aliyah Henry 3 0-0 9, Madison Carr 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-5 39.
Clarkston 8 9 11 12—40
West Valley 9 11 9 10—39
3-point goals — Wallace 3, Johnson, Sherwood, Amann 2, Henry 3.
Colfax 45, LRS 36
SPOKANE — Asher Cai went 7-for-7 at the free-throw line and hit two 3s to total 21 points and lead Colfax to a victory in a Washington Class 2B semifinal against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at West Valley.
Kierstyn York added 15 points with three field goals and a 6-for-6 showing from the foul line for the Bulldogs. Colfax shot 20-for-25 as a team at the line, and LRS (15-9) matched that mark.
The Bulldogs (18-7) advance to face top-seeded Liberty of Spangle at 2 p.m. Saturday in a district title game at West Valley.
COLFAX (18-7)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 0 1-4 1, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 2-4 2, Shyah Antoine 0 2-2 2, Asher Cai 6 7-7 21, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 3 6-6 12, Sydney Berquist 1 2-2 4, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0 0, Justice Brown 1 0-0 3, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 20-25 45.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (15-9)
Dakota Killian 0 2-2 2, Brinley Moore 0 0-0 0, Eliza Galbreath 3 9-10 15, Linnea Schafer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Kinch 0 0-0 0, Taylor Galbreath 2 5-6 9, Janaye Wilkie 2 3-5 7, Julia Klein 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 20-25 36.
Colfax 16 14 4 11—45
LRS 12 10 0 14—36
3-point goals — Cai 2, Brown.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLLapwai 66, Clearwater Valley 48
Lapwai executed its game plan and walked away with a victory against Clearwater Valley in the opening round of the 1A-DI district tournament at the Activity Center.
Titus Yearout led the Wildcats’ well-rounded scoring attack with 17 points, while AJ Ellenwood posted 15, and Kross Taylor supplied 12. Terrell Ellenwood-Jones ripped down 16 boards.
Lapwai (19-2) hopped out to an early advantage with a 22-point first quarter, and didn’t let the Rams (4-14) hang around, padding its cushion the rest of the way.
“We tried to get a combination from our guys of hard-nosed defense along with running out and putting points on the scoreboard,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “It was good seeing everyone contributing, and seeing the ball go in the hoop on a different court than we’re used to.”
The Wildcats will face Prairie in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. today at the Activity Center. Lapwai won both regular-season meetings.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-14)
Tate Pfefferkorn 2 3-6 8, Tyler Pressley 8 0-0 17, Connor Jackson 2 2-2 6, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 2 2-2 6, Jake Kolb 1 0-0 2, Laton Schlieper 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-10 48.
LAPWAI (19-2)
JC Sobotta 1 0-0 3, Titus Yearout 5 4-5 17, Simon Henry 1 5-6 8, AJ Ellenwood 7 1-2 15, Kross Taylor 3 4-4 12, Chris Brown 2 0-0 4, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-19 66.
Clearwater Valley 11 9 10 18—48
Lapwai 22 11 18 15—66
3-point goals — Pfefferkorn, Pressley, Jackson, Sobotta, Yearout 3, Taylor 2, Mitchell.
Prairie 52, Genesee 45
Prairie of Cottonwood rallied from an early deficit to top Genesee in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district quarterfinal at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
The Pirates (13-7) trailed 12-9 through the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime, but pulled ahead in the third and held on.
“They picked it up on defense, started rebounding and ended up coming out on top,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said of his players.
Three players scored in double digits for Prairie — Cole Schlader adding 13 points, Derik Shears at 12 and Damian Forsmann with 10.
GENESEE
Owen Crowley 2 1-2 5, Cy Wareham 7 2-3 17, Dawson Durham 6 0-3 13, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Sam Spence 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 5-10 45.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-7)
Sam Mager 1 1-3 3, Damian Forsmann 3 1-2 10, Derik Shears 6 0-2 12, Brody Hasselstrom 1 2-2 4, Zach Rambo 1 0-0 3, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Owen Anderson 2 1-3 5, Cole Schlader 4 5-6 13. Totals 19 10-18 52.
Genesee 12 11 7 15—45
Prairie 9 13 13 17—52
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Wareham, Durham, Forsmann 3, Rambo.
Troy 65, Kamiah 61
Post Zachary Stoner tallied 22 points and guard Grayson Foster tacked on 20 to lead Troy past Kamiah in a Class 1A-Division I district game at the Activity Center.
The Trojans (12-9) will face top-seeded Potlatch at 6 p.m. today at the same site. Kamiah meets the loser of today’s Lapwai/Prairie game at 6 p.m. Monday in a loser-out game.
Stoner went 10-for-14 from the line and Foster was 9-of-14, and Troy had 16 more points from the charity stripe than Kamiah (13-8) did, many coming in the fourth to help the Trojans maintain a narrow margin.
“It was pretty close, we just both had runs,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “They shot well from the perimeter, did a good job finding the open guys. We had to mix up defenses as well to get them off-balance. And it really came down to us making free throws at the end (Troy had nine in the fourth).”
Carlstrom credited his team’s rebounding efforts, too, as key in holding off Kamiah during the rubber match — the teams had split in the regular season.
The Kubs, who hit eight 3s, were led by Jace Sams (17 points), Sam Brisbois (11) and Titus Oatman (11).
TROY (12-9)
Grayson Foster 4 9-14 20, Zachary Stoner 6 10-14 22, Tyler Heath 3 1-3 7, Kaiden Codr 0 0-2 0, Reece Sanderson 0 1-2 1, Rhett Sandquist 6 0-3 12, Darrick Baier 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 21-38 65.
KAMIAH (13-8)
Titus Oatman 4 1-2 11, Sam Brisbois 7 1-2 17, Trent Taylor 1 1-2 3, Kavan Mercer 1 1-1 3, Jace Sams 7 0-0 17, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 3 1-3 8, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, B. Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-10 61.
Troy 11 19 16 19—65
Kamiah 11 17 9 24—61
3-point goals — Foster 3, Baier, Oatman 2, Brisbois 2, Sams 3, Krogh.
Moscow 47, Coeur d’Alene 40
MOSCOW — The Bear boys wrapped up their regular season by punching above their size classication in beating visiting 5A Coeur d’Alene in a back-and-forth nonleague game.
Trailing 31-29 through three quarters, Moscow put together a rally in the fourth sparked by a fast-break dunk from Blake Buchanan (10 points). The Bears scored 19 points in the fourth to pull away.
“The first half, I thought we were flat and playing dead on our feet,” said Moscow coach Josh Uhrig, whose team improved to 13-8 on the season. “But Tyler Skinner and Buchanan gave us a big burst of energy in the fourth and we rallied behind that energy.”
COEUR D’ALENE (7-14)
Mayson Whittaker 2 0-0 6, Brayden Bengston 0 0-0 0, Cody Smith 0 0-0 0, Devon Johnson 4 1-1 9, Cooper Larson 2 0-0 5, Alex Karns 3 0-0 7, Jack Prka 0 0-0 0, Cameron Kope 1 0-0 2, Owen Smith 3 0-0 6, Luke McLaughlin 1 2-2 5. Totals 16 3-3 40.
MOSCOW (13-8)
Reef Diego 2 1-2 5, Brayden Decker 5 2-2 13, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 1-1 3, Joe Colter 1 0-0 2, Blake Buchanan 5 0-1 10, Benny Kitchel 3 2-3 8, Tyler Skinner 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 8-11 47.
Coeur d’Alene 6 13 12 9—40
Moscow 11 11 6 19—47
3-point goals — Decker, Whittaker 2, Larson, Karns, McLaughlin.
Liberty 74, Colfax 62 (OT)
SPOKANE — Colfax gave 2B Northeast League leader Liberty its closest game of the year, but ultimately fell in a Washington playoff game at West Valley, thanks to the Lancers’ barrage of free throws, 15 of them coming in overtime.
Colfax will face Tekoa-Rosalia at 7 p.m. Thursday in a consolation semifinal game at West Valley.
The Bulldogs (16-7) responded after taking a nine-point deficit to start the fourth, “grinded back and made a great run to tie it up” with turnover-forcing defense, Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. His team had a look at the winning shot, but committed a turnover, and Liberty (23-0) remained unbeaten by outscoring the Bulldogs 20-8 in the extra period.
Liberty went 31-of-42 from the free-throw line. Colfax was 16-of-21.
“It’s hard to overcome when a team shoots twice as many free throws as you,” Jenkin said. “We had three guys foul out in overtime and we kinda ran out of gas.”
John Lustig led his team with 27 points, going 11-for-13 from the foul line, and added eight rebounds. Lustig scored 23 in the second half. Hunter Claassen kicked in 13 points and four assists.
The Lancers were led by Jacob Holling (29 points, 16-of-17 on free throws) and Tayshawn Colvin (19).
COLFAX (16-7)
Hunter Claassen 5 3-5 13, Cole Baerlocher 3 0-0 8, John Lustig 7 11-13 27, Gavin Hammer 2 0-0 4, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 1-1 3, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 3 1-2 7, Lane Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-21 62.
LIBERTY (23-0)
Colton Marsh 2 2-7 6, Mason Simmons 2 2-2 6, Jacob Holling 5 16-17 29, London Foland 0 0-0 0, Austin Flaig 3 4-7 10, Tayshawn Colvin 6 7-7 19, Van Ricker 2 0-2 4, Danner Holling 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 31-42 74.
Colfax 7 12 16 19 8—62
Liberty 13 18 13 10 20—74
3-point goals — Baerlocher 2, Lustig 2, J. Holling 3.
HONORSTrio of local players named to all-star games
Potlatch’s Brayden Hadaller, Lapwai’s KC Lussoro and Prairie’s India Peery were named to the 17th annual Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games rosters, Idahosports.com announced this week.
The games will begin on March 14 at North Idaho College’s Christianson Gym in Coeur d’Alene. The seniors-only contest will feature players from the Boise metropolitan area competing against players from the rest of Idaho. The rosters were voted on by a panel of Idaho sportswriters.
Hadaller will play under Preston coach Tyler Jones on the boys’ Region team. Peery and Lussoro will be coached by Sandpoint’s Will Love on the girls’ Region team.
Admission will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU promotes Harvey
PULLMAN — Washington State head soccer coach Todd Shulenberger announced the promotion of Jon Harvey to associate head coach. Harvey, the Cougars’ recruiting coordinator and goalkeeper coach, has spent the past six seasons with the team.
Under his guidance, WSU produced some of the top goaltenders talent in the history of the program including Gurveen Clair, the program’s leader in shutouts, and recent graduate Ella Dederick, the program’s all-time leader wins.
“Over the past six years Jon has played a key role in recruiting, development of our goalkeepers and day-to-day action on the field,” Shulenberger said in a release. “There is no better example of working your way up the ladder in this business than Jon.”