One of the region’s best offensive duos is taking its rapport to the college ranks.
Eddie Berglund and Dawson Packwood, who each earned multiple all-conference honors at Clarkston, signed last week to play football at the College of Idaho. The running back and offensive lineman were the Bantams’ offensive stars and now are bound for one of the top programs in the Frontier Conference.
The NAIA league also is home to recent Clarkston football players Ben Cunningham (Eastern Oregon) and Jaxson Allen (Rocky Mountain College).
“Super excited that they’re going to be down there,” Bantams coach Brycen Bye said. “We’re going to have several players throughout the Frontier Conference and the NAIA, so I’m excited to watch Clarkston Bantams play against each other.”
Berglund, who was recruited to C of I as a running back but also played safety for Clarkston, garnered three first-team all-conference nods and one second-team all-league honor in his three years as a CHS starter. A dynamic ballcarrier, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound back used his straight-ahead speed to burst through openings and average 6.5 yards per carry during his high school career, according to Bye.
Berglund injured his shoulder during the first game of his pandemic-delayed senior season, limiting his playing time the rest of the way. Even so, he impressed Greater Spokane League coaches enough to be named a first-team running back.
“He makes us look really good,” said Packwood, who created running lanes for Berglund on Clarkston’s offensive line. “When you only have to block for a second and the guy hits the hole, it’s really easy.”
Berglund always has known he wanted to play college football, but was unfamiliar with the recruiting process and the tedious self-promotion that goes along with it. Packwood helped him with that, but so did the pandemic, Berglund said.
While some college programs filled their recruiting quotas before Berglund, Packwood and the Bantams ever took the field in February, others waited to get a full scope of the area’s talent. Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada all delayed their high school football seasons until the winter and spring. The extra time allowed Berglund to attend showcase camps, contact college coaches and get accustomed with recruiting procedures.
“The pandemic might have helped a little bit in some cases,” Berglund said. “It slowed down everything, it seemed like.”
Berglund was in talks with about six schools, including, briefly, Eastern Washington. His conversations with the C of I accelerated toward the end of his recruiting process, and the two sides built a connection strong enough to lead the running back to the four-year school in Caldwell.
“I just love the coaches, and they also had a really good (scholarship) offer for me, money-wise,” Berglund said. “Also, just the team they have, seems like great guys there.”
With their senior high school season in flux because of the pandemic, staying motivated during the offseason was challenging, at times, for Berglund and Packwood. Packwood spearheaded the pair’s workout regimen, which included weekly trips Spokane to train at Pro Vision Academy and expeditions around the area to attend whichever camps hadn’t been canceled.
Even if their senior season wasn’t going to happen, college football still would be in play, Packwood rationalized.
“I knew at some point, we would get something, I would be able to show something off somewhere at some time, whether it was a football game, camp, combine,” the lineman said. “So I was just trying to get the best version of myself for that moment.
“I knew I just had to wait it out and something would happen, and it eventually did.”
Packwood, like Berglund, was a three-year starter for Clarkston, earning three first-team all-league nods and one second-team honor in anchoring the Bantams’ offensive and defensive lines. Bye said the senior packed on “30 or 40 pounds” and improved his overall speed and strength between his junior and senior seasons, rounding himself into a bona fide college prospect.
He was courted by multiple NAIA and NCAA Division III programs, but after taking two visits to C of I and considering the financial benefits it offered (NCAA Division III schools do not offer athletic scholarships), Packwood signed with the Yotes.
“I just really liked it, it was a good place,” Packwood said. “I like the coaches, the players I met, the facilities, everything. It just made sense for me to go there.”
Packwood’s highlight tape showcases fast, bruising downfield contact that paved the way for Berglund and Clarkston’s other playmakers. And on defense, consistent crashing into the opposing backfield.
He also was touted as one of the Bantams’ emotional leaders.
“He gets the team fired up. He’s a very vocal and inspirational leader,” Berglund said. “He doesn’t give too many speeches, but on the field, he shows it a lot and gets everyone else fired up.”
At C of I, Berglund and Packwood join a program that went 3-1 during the recently completed spring season and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NAIA playoffs in 2019.
Since the school reinstated the football program and played its first season in 2014 (it was disbanded in the late 1970s), four Yotes have been named NAIA All-Americans.
“It just felt good to find a school that really wanted me and Eddie to go there,” Packwood said.
