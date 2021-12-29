Everyone with the Clarkston boys basketball team knew Tacoma Annie Wright had the capability of scoring in bunches. But what the Bantams did to the Gators in the final three quarters of a first-round Avista Holiday Tournament game Tuesday probably was as impressive.
Annie Wright sprinted out to a 29-13 lead after one quarter, only to never find its offense again. Clarkston held the Gators to just 21 points the rest of the way and cruised to a 62-50 win at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center.
“Going down 16 in the first quarter wasn’t what we were hoping for,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “We knew they were very good offensively and we needed to punch back. In that second quarter, we punched back.”
With the win, the Bantams (4-2) will take on Lapwai in a semifinal-round game at 6 p.m. here today.
Trailing by double digits, momentum was starting to tip in the Bantams’ favor toward the end of the first. They used a 14-2 run bridging the first and second to pull within 31-23.
The final sequence of the first half saw Xavier Santana convert a layup with 46 seconds left to cut Annie Wright’s lead to 35-32. KJ Walker responded at the other end with a basket, but Santana hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key just before the buzzer to cut the gap to 37-35.
“That’s winning basketball. That’s Clarkston basketball,” Jones said. “It’s easy to bail when you’re down that much, but we talked about staying fundamental, and we did and stayed committed.”
The Bantams buckled down more on the defensive end in the second half, as the Gators (9-1) had just 13 second-half points and shot just 37 percent from the field for the game.
Santana finished with a game-high 33 points. Also a key contributor for Clarkston was Conrad Dudley, who was playing his first game in a month because of an injury. He finished with 11 points.
“For him to come out and give us those kinds of minutes is huge,” Jones said. “He’s (got a) very high IQ.”
Mason Van Tine finished with 10 points for the Bantams.
Martin Kaupanger had 16 and Hunter Clark added 12 for Annie Wright.
ANNIE WRIGHT (9-1)
Jermiah Harshman 3 0-0 6, Hunter Carter 4 0-0 12, Martin Kaupanger 5 3-5 16, TJ Marshall 4 0-1 8, Jack Bryant 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 3-6 50.
CLARKSTON (4-2)
Xavier Santana 11 6-6 33, Tuff Tallbull 2 0-0 4, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 4 0-0 10, Robby Reagan 1 0-0 2, Dawson Blunt 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 5 1-3 11, Austin Steinwand 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 7-10 62.
Annie Wright 29 8 9 4— 50
Clarkston 13 22 15 12—62
3-point goals — Carter 4, Kaupanger 3, Santana 5, Van Tine 2.
