PORTLAND, Ore. — Clarkston’s A.J. Davis accounted for a third of his team’s hits in a nonconference doubleheader at NCAA Division II Concordia.
He saved his best for last on Friday.
With two outs, two men in scoring position and his Lewis-Clark State baseball team tied at 2 with the Cavaliers in the top of the ninth inning, the junior infielder dropped a single into left field, scoring Caden Goldby from third base — the deciding run in LCSC’s 3-2 defeat of Concordia at Porter Park, capping off a sweep for the 19th-ranked Warriors.
In Game 1, L-C topped Concordia 4-0. In the second, the Warriors scored all three of their runs in the ninth.
The Warriors now have scored a run in an NAIA-record 268 consecutive games. They broke the record they previously held of 266 straight games without being held scoreless.
Besides Davis’ team-leading six hits on the day, LCSC (4-3) got efficient showings on the mound, particularly in Game 1. Eric Chavarria (1-0), in his first start of the season, went six innings, allowing three hits and two walks, striking out three and permitting no runs. GT Blackman worked the final three innings without allowing a hit or walk, striking out three to earn his first save.
“We had real solid outings today from our staff,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said of his pitchers, five of whom combined for only one earned run in 18 innings. “Offensively, we need to get a lot tougher.”
Zach Needham got the Warriors on the board in the second when he reached on an error, scoring Washington transfer Jack Johnson. LCSC made it 2-0 in the third when senior first baseman Brock Ephan’s sacrifice fly scored Lewiston’s Riley Way, who got aboard on a leadoff single.
Ephan then belted a home run to open the sixth against Concordia starter Sasha Jabusch (0-1). Lewiston’s Luke White and Johnson followed with singles, and Dalton Harum walked to load the bases. Way then drew a 2-out walk to score White and make it 4-0.
In between the scattered runs, the Warriors’ infield and pitchers were able to close innings quickly by making some solid defensive plays.
In Game 2, L-C’s offense was in large part tamed by Cavs pitcher Ryan Gibson, who pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, allowing two walks and striking out six.
Meanwhile, Concordia (0-4) got the Warriors’ defense into some jams, eventually scoring its first run in the sixth after a triple and L-C error.
Eric Moctezuma went 5 innings, but was pulled for Jeremy Rabauliman (1-0) after allowing three hits and two walks. Moctezuma struck out three. Concordia scored another run and had two hits against Rabauliman in 2ž innings, during which he struck out four.
In the top of the ninth, White and Johnson led off with consecutive singles against Max Ramirez (0-1). An out later, Needham walked to load the bases for Goldby, who shot one through a gap in the left side to score two and tie the game. Davis’ game-winner came next.
Reliever Jesse Parker worked a 1-2-3 ninth to end it and pick up his first save of the year.
L-C and Concordia meet again at 1 p.m. today.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. CONCORDIA-PORTLAND
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way 2b 4 1 1 1 Presley rf 4 0 0 0
Davis ss 5 0 2 0 Peters 3b 4 0 1 0
Nagle rf 5 0 1 0 Knowles 1b 4 0 1 0
Ephan 1b 3 1 1 2 Reese dh 2 0 0 0
White dh 5 1 1 0 Enbody c 4 0 1 0
Johnson 3b 4 1 2 0 Bergevin lf 3 0 0 0
Harum cf 3 0 1 0 Pruitt ss 3 0 0 0
Needham c 4 0 1 0 White 2b 2 0 0 0
Goldby lf 4 0 0 0 Wikel cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 4 10 3 Totals 29 0 3 0
Lewis-Clark State 011 002 000—4 10 0
Concordia-Portland 000 000 000—0 3 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 1-0) 6.0 3 0 0 2 3
Blackman (S, 1) 3.0 0 0 0 0 3
Concordia-Portland ip h r er bb so
Jabusch (L, 0-2) 6.0 9 4 3 2 5
Grana 3.0 1 0 0 1 4
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. CONCORDIA-PORTLAND
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 0 0 0 Presley rf 4 0 0 0
Davis 3b 5 0 4 1 Peters ss 3 2 1 0
Nagle rf 4 0 0 0 Knowles 3b 2 0 0 0
Ephan dh 3 0 0 0 Bergevin 1b 4 0 3 1
White 1b 4 1 1 0 White pr 0 0 0 0
Johnson lf 4 1 1 0 Lovings c 3 0 0 0
Harum cf 3 0 0 0 Pruitt 2b 3 0 0 0
Needham 2b 3 1 1 0 Cooper dh 4 0 0 0
Sheward c 1 0 0 0 Strickler lf 3 0 1 0
Coldby ph 0 0 0 0 Wikel cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 30 2 5 1
Lewis-Clark State 000 000 003—3 8 1
Concordia-Portland 000 001 010—2 5 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Moctezuma 5.1 3 1 0 2 3
Rabauliman (W, 1-0) 2.2 2 1 1 1 4
Parker (S, 1) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1
Concordia-Portland ip h r er bb so
Gibson 7.0 2 0 0 2 6
Ramirez (L, 0-1) 2.0 6 3 3 1 4
Attendance — 80.