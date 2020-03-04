The Clarkston boys’ basketball team will begin play Thursday in the Washington state tournament, also known as the Hardwood Classic, without one of the team’s best players, as senior Gus Hagestad went down with an injury early in Saturday’s Class 2A regional game against Toppenish.
Also competing in the boys’ event are Colfax in Class 2B and Garfield-Palouse in Class 1B. The Class 2A tournament will take place at the Yakima SunDome, while the 1B and 2B classes will play at Spokane Arena.
The seventh-seeded Bantam boys will take on either Black Hills or Mountlake Terrace at 9 p.m. Thursday. However, they will do so without the services of Hagestad, who averaged 13.8 points per game this season. Hagestad sustained a knee injury in Clarkston’s 53-49 regional win.
“It was a big blow losing Gus,” coach Justin Jones said. “But we are gonna need to adapt to that loss with the depth we have.”
The Bantams (19-5) finished fourth in the state in 2019 and currently are riding an 11-game win streak.
Senior Tru Allen has been a major piece to the puzzle, churning out gaudy averages of 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
“He is going to go down as one of the all-time greats to play here,” Jones said of his star point guard, who was the Great Northern League’s MVP. “He just makes plays for his teammates at a high clip and he has really improved his decision-making.”
Senior guard Trey Dreadfulwater also has been a key cog in the rotation, contributing 11.6 points per game and shooting 43 percent from 3-point range. Dreadfulwater was a first-team All-GNL pick.
Jones also praised senior Alex Italia’s all-around game, who said he has been a huge reason for the team’s successful play.
“Alex does everything for us and is the heart and soul of our defense,” Jones said. “We would not be here if it wasn’t for the impact he makes on every game.”
Clarkston has a tough road ahead, but Jones emphasized how experience will help them stay on track.
“Everyone knows their role and is focused on carrying out the legacy of this program and putting their own stamp on it,” Jones said.
Colfax
The Bulldogs have shown major growth this season and are playing some of their best basketball at the most opportune time. After losing five seniors from last year’s team, the Bulldogs have re-grouped with a set of players that have thrived in larger roles this season.
Colfax will take on White Swan at 9 p.m. today.
“Guys have been waiting for an opportunity,” coach Reece Jenkin said. “They are hungry ... they are finding new roles and fitting in, playing with a lot of confidence.”
The Bulldogs (20-7) are led by sophomore guard John Lustig, who has compiled multiple clutch performances this season.
Lustig went off for 44 points in a double-overtime 72-68 win Dec. 18 against Tekou-Rosalia, and recorded 17 of his 19 total points, including a game-winner in the second half of a 50-49 victory Jan. 13 against Lind-Ritzville.
Jenkin said his team has made strides this season and recently has been playing at a high level. Senior Blake Holman has converted 18 of his previous 20 field goals in his past two outings, and senior Hunter Claassen had 16 points Saturday as Colfax rallied past Oroville 69-58 in its regional game.
“We are excited,” Jenkin said. “We have shown grit and continued to grind even when things didn’t go our way.”
Garfield-Palouse
Garfield-Palouse has made a trip to the state tournament in four of the five seasons coach Steve Swinney has been at the helm. This year, the 18-7 Vikings are the No. 11 seed and will meet Muckleshoot Tribal at 9 a.m. today in the first round.
This group has been tested against multiple talented teams, ones that have helped them prepare for the harsh competition that the postseason brings.
Swinney pointed out two losses to Potlatch, as well as a loss to Lakeside that have been moments his team has learned from.
“We get better by playing teams that are better,” Swinney said. “I feel like those losses have been a learning experience that have shown our guys what level they need to be playing at.”
Senior Blake Jones (15 points, 8 rebounds) and young brother, junior Austin Jones (10 points), have been a part of a “by-committee” approach Swinney has rolled with this season.
Junior Jacob Anderson also has come up big, holding down the post position with season numbers of 8 points and 6 rebounds.
“We are peaking at the right time and everyone has been stepping up on different nights,” Swinney said. “We have a good blend of experience and kids are getting better every game.”