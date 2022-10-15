Clarkston’s Ian Nieves, right, celebrates with teammate Ikaika Millan after deflecting a pass intended for Pullman’s Tanner Barbour, on ground, during Friday’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Hobbs Field.
Clarkston’s Ikaika Millan, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game Friday against Pullman at Hobbs Field.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
A holding penalty is called as Pullman’s Caleb Northcroft throws a ball as Clarkston’s Jaden Robertson defends during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Nate Somers (10) tackles Pullman’s Tanner Barbour (3) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Champ Powaukee (8) run the ball around multiple Clarkston defenders during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Ian Nieves (3) and Landon Taylor (1) tackle Pullman’s Champ Powaukee (8) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Caleb Ratliff (10) and Joe Kraft (23) tackle Clarkston’s Ikaika Millan (34) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Champ Powaukee (8) catches a pass as Clarkston’s Christian Howell (4) defends during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Ikaika Millan (34) runs the ball during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Tanner Barbour (3) is tackled by his jersey during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game against Clarkston at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Tanner Barbour (3) makes a catch as Clarkston’s Ryken Craber (17) defends during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Champ Powaukee (8) breaks the tackle of Clarkston’s Nate Somers (10) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Ikaika Millan (34) run for a touchdown against Pullman during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Mason Brown (7) outruns Pullman defenders during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Terran Page (12) tackles Clarkston’s Mason Brown (7) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Ian Nieves (3) intercepts a pass intended for Pullman’s Evan Anderson (11) but was ruled out of bounds during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Ikaika Millan, on ground, scores a touchdown against Pullman during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Ikaika Millan (34) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Pullman during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Carlens Dollin (99) and Micah Clark (51) tackle Clarkston’s Josh Hoffman (8) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Ikaika Millan (34) tackles Pullman’s Champ Powaukee (8) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Ian Nieves (3) defends a pass intended for Pullman’s Tanner Barbour (3) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Jaden Robertson (80) chases down Pullman’s Caleb Northcroft (5) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
A group of Pullman defenders tackle Clarkston’s J.J. Di Sarno (32) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Champ Powaukee (8) celebrates after making a big hit on Clarkston’s Mason Brown (7) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Henry Preece (47) is tackled by Clarkston defenders during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Dylan Couch (54) tackles Clarkston’s Landon Taylor (1) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Pullman’s Caleb Ratliff (10) catches a pass as Clarkston’s Landon Taylor (1) defends during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
Zach Wilkinson
Clarkston’s Mason Brown (7) tackles Pullman’s Terran Page (12) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Pullman High School on Friday.
PULLMAN — It was a tough, emotional halftime for the Clarkston football team in a rivalry game Friday against Pullman at Hobbs Field.
Clarkston coach Brycen Bye had one plea for his Bantams: “Give Clarkston people something to wake up in the morning and put a smile on their face.”
The rejuvenated Bantams scored 17 second-half points to pull away in a 24-10 victory against Pullman that broke a tie for second place in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League and — more importantly — brought some joy to a hurting community.
Two Clarkston graduates, Abriauna Hoffman and Maggie Ogden, were killed by a wrong-way driver Monday in Arizona.
“Just playing for Clarkston as a whole,” said Bye, choking back tears. “We have a chance to represent an entire community and our community supports us like crazy.
“There’s a lot of really hurting people and our kids are hurting. … I just told them to play with their heart and let it out.”
Hoffman, the momentum shifter
Clarkston led 7-3 at halftime and 14-10 in the second half when a great bounce on a punt pinned the Greyhounds at the 2-yard line, leading to a safety on a bad snap in the fourth quarter.
That’s when seldom-used return man Josh Hoffman returned the ensuing kick to the Pullman 21-yard line, setting up an Ikaika Millan rushing touchdown moments later.
Josh Hoffman then caught a 2-point conversion pass from quarterback Carter Steinwand to make it a two-touchdown game, 24-10.
“Never returned a kick before and I thought he was going to score,” Bye said of Josh Hoffman. “He just ran through five or six guys.”
Millan, the bulldozer
Called the “heart of the team” by his coach, Millan rumbled for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Clarkston.
On both of the senior running back’s scores, he carried defenders with him into the end zone.
First, Millan bulldozed his way up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter for a 14-3 lead.
In the fourth, he moved the pile forward for a 10-yard score.
“He’s put a ton into this game (and) he’s put a ton into this team,” Bye said. “We really kind of put it on his back in the second half.”
Caleb Northcroft or Cam Ward?
Pullman quarterback Caleb Northcroft did his best impression of Washington State quarterback Cam Ward on the Greyhounds’ lone touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.
Swarmed by Bantams, the junior spun out of a would-be sack attempt and flung a long shovel pass to Terran Page for an 8-yard score.
Ward, known for his “Houdini-like” escapes, had a near-identical play in a Sept. 24 game against Oregon.
“I thought Caleb did a great job under pressure tonight,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “That touchdown play was just an example of that. He’s very elusive — he doesn’t really look like it but that’s one of his strong suits for sure.”
Clarkston 0 7 7 10—24
Pullman 0 3 0 7—10
Clarkston — Nate Somersault 9 pass from Carter Steinwand (Landon Taylor kick).
Pullman — Carlens Dollin 32 field goal.
Clarkston — Ikaika Millan 13 run (Landon Taylor kick).