Clarkston LB Bailey takes the next step, to play for Weber State

Kyden Bailey, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior inside linebacker from Clarkston, recently committed to continue playing football at Weber State.
Bailey, who made his announcement on Twitter on Jan. 19, said he was excited about the opportunity.
“It’s a dream come true,” Bailey said Wednesday. “It’s a school I wanted to go to for a while. I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to go. It’s a good setting for me. They take linebackers like me and make them really successful.”
The two-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, was an All-Great Northern League linebacker this past season as he finished with 102 tackles, including 12 for loss, five sacks, seven quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in eight games. Bailey also caught three passes for 35 yards, with a long of 17 yards, and had two touchdowns.
He had seaason highs of 14 tackles in a 42-28 win Sept. 6 against Moscow and a 50-49 triple-overtime victory Oct. 4 against then-GNL defending champion West Valley.
He was a nominated all-star to the All-State game. He runs a 4.73-second 40-yard dash, has a 31-inch vertical leap and benches 325 pounds.
The Bantams standout had offers from Idaho, Idaho State and a preferred walk-on offer from Washington State.
“Kyden worked extremely hard to get to the point where he wanted to get to,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “I’m really proud of him. The big takeaway for me is he’d love the game and the process. At the next level, I know he’s going to work hard and be successful.
“He worked so incredibly hard. He was a guy you’d see out on the practice field all the time. That was really the part that stood out. He had that goal (of playing at the next level) and worked really really hard for us.”
Bailey will not immediately join the Wildcats. He will have a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and make his debut in 2022.
Weber State won its third consecutive Big Sky Conference championship and advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the fourth consecutive season under coach Jay Hill. The Wildcats finished with a school-record 11 victories, made the semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time and finished the season ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll, the highest ever.
One thing that really impressed Bailey was that the coaching staff did their homework, not only just reaching out with a cursory phone call, but actually taking the time to get to know him.
Also one of the biggest draws for Bailey was the fact Weber State might not take the blue-chip recruits but builds players into stars.
“It has a really good LDS community, but they have a winning program,” he said. “They bring in recruits like me, who are one and two star guys, and they build them into stars. They do a lot with their kids. It’s not like they get big time recruits. I felt like they could build me into the player I want to become in two to three years.”
Bailey, who wants to study business when he returns from his mission, said all of the recruits in this year’s class have formed a bond.
“That’s really important to me,” Bailey said. “They have a really good culture. We all think we can make a really big impact and help bring more Big Sky championships.”
