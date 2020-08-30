The semi-private Clarkston golf course purchased last year by the Nez Perce Tribe has changed its name to honor a late tribal member who survived a devastating armed conflict.
The course formerly known as Clarkston Golf and Country Club now is Red Wolf Golf Club, named after Josiah Red Wolf, who was 5 years old when he survived the Battle of the Big Hole, in Montana in 1877.
The name change was announced during a private ceremony at the course Wednesday that was live-streamed online.
The Nez Perce Tribe bought a financially ailing Clarkston G&CC in February 2019 for $650,000, noting the course lies “in the heart of (the tribe’s) aboriginal territory.”
Jordan Mackey, head pro at the 18-hole course, said Saturday that tribal officials had been talking about a possible name change since fall 2019. The announcement ceremony had been planned for April before being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at the ceremony were Kermit Mankiller, executive officer of Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises, and Shannon Wheeler, tribal chairman.
“I love being here because of the natural beauty of the course,” Mankiller said during the ceremony. “If you look around, we’ve got these monolithic basalt canyon walls and then the magnificent Snake River as a backdrop.”
Also on hand at the ceremony was a descendant of Red Wolf, Rich Ramsey, who on Saturday was part of the winning team in the course’s first tournament under its new name, the Native American LCSC Alumni Scramble.
Less than a mile away from the golf course is the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge, which also is named after Josiah Red Wolf. Before he died at age 98 in March 1971, he’d been the last living survivor of the Nez Perce War, of which the Battle of the Big Hole was a part. The 5-month-long conflict against the U.S. Army ended the tribe’s storied efforts to retain ancestral lands and forced its members onto reservations.
It’s said that Red Wolf’s mother was holding him in her arms when she was shot and killed, and that Red Wolf survived by pretending he too had died.
Red Wolf, a farmer and musician, was born in Asotin County, lived and farmed for years near Stites and, late in his life, oversaw a pool hall at the now-defunct Ann’s Lunch in Lapwai.
The Clarkston Golf and Country Club was a private club, but about 10 years ago it began in a low-profile way to allow nonmembers to play the course for a fee, Mackey said. After the tribe bought the club, public access to the course became more explicit.
“It’s picked up business a lot, just word of mouth and advertising,” Mackey said.
As with other semi-private clubs, members get first crack at tee times and have more access to certain amenities.
Officials plan to stage a more public name-change ceremony when the virus allows, perhaps in the spring.
“The Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises thrives on direct engagement with our customers, so having this as an online event is not ideal,” spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said during the ceremony. “However, when the situation improves — and rest assured it will — we will reschedule that anticipated gathering, and it will be one for the books.”
