For the second time this week, the Clarkston high school basketball teams split a doubleheader.
The girls opened with a 61-53 win Saturday against nonleague opponent Freeman.
“We had some ups and downs tonight,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We were able to get some things cleaned up that weren’t working very well in the first half.”
The boys finished by falling 62-50 to the Scotties.
Here’s what we learned:
Third-quarter turnaround
Clarkston (3-2) and Freeman (1-2) each struggled to take control in the first half of the girls game, as it was tied at 19 at intermission.
The Scotties started the third quarter on a dominant 11-4 run to take a 30-24 advantage.
But Bantams senior Eloise Teasley responded by going on a personal 7-0 spurt in less than two minutes to put Clarkston up 31-30.
In Thursday’s 72-45 nonleague loss to Colfax, Teasley notched just six points while being matched up against Brynn McGaughy, the Bulldogs’ best player. In this one, she was able to come out of her shell, leading the Bantams with a game-high 20 points.
“She lit it up tonight,” Sobotta said. “She had a fire inside of her tonight that was incredible and I was really happy to see that.”
With 3:22 left in the third, Freeman’s Taylee Phillips beat Clarkston’s press defense to get an easy layup to put the Scotties back in front 32-31.
But Kendall Wallace responded with a 3 just eight seconds later to put the Bantams up for good at 34-32. Wallace finished with 17 points.
Foul trouble? More like a foul disaster
The referees weren’t afraid to blow the whistle. Freeman and Clarkston combined for 49 fouls and 63 shots at the free-throw line. The Scotties finished 22-of-38 (57.9 percent) and the Bantams finished 15-of-25 (60 percent). The officiating crew didn’t let up much in the boys game either, calling another 38 fouls.
“We tried telling them not to foul during halftime, but that didn’t come to fruition,” Sobotta said. “But we’re young and that’s where you can really see it.”
While allowing that much at the line never is a good thing, Sobotta looks at it as more of a teachable moment for her young team.
“I’m so happy we had this game,” Sobotta said. “We were able to get better throughout the game at handling the pressure and correcting our mistakes.”
Just not the boys’ night
Fans of Clarkston’s boys team will be familiar with the fact that they don’t make any noise until the Bantams reach seven points.
The patrons were waiting for a while.
Freeman (2-1) got out to a hot start and was up 15-4 with 1:31 left in the first quarter, getting its fans actively involved.
The fans began to get restless until with 43 seconds left, Carter Steinwand notched a layup to put an end to the Scotties’ run, then he had another basket from in close at the quarter buzzer to give the paying customers something to cheer for.
That would be the last positive note for Clarkston (3-1) the rest of the way.
“We were dominated from the tip tonight,” Jones said. “The way we approached the game tonight didn’t give us a chance to win against anybody.”
This Phelps is no swimmer
Freeman’s Boen Phelps was giving the Clarkston headaches all night. He finished with a game-high 24 points and primarily was tasked with guarding Clarkston’ star guard Xavier Santana. Phelps held Santana to 17 points on 27 percent shooting.
“Our hats go off to Freeman tonight they were the better team,” Jones said. “(Phelps) was extremely physical and has an amazing set of skills.”
BOYS
FREEMAN (2-1)
Boen Phelps 8 5-6 24, Colton Wells 1 0-0 2, Gabe Schulhauser 5 0-1 10, Vance Coyner 0 2-4 2, Nash McLean 2 0-0 6, Matthew Vanhoff 1 0-0 2, Tanner Goldsmith 6 4-4 16, Jackson Florence 0 0-1 0. Totals 23 11-16 62.
CLARKSTON (3-1)
Xavier Santana 5 5-9 17, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 1 0-0 2, Xander Van Tine 2 0-0 5, Dominic Paulucci 3 0-1 8, Carter Steinwand 2 1-3 5, Josh Hoffman 4 4-4 12, Dustin Beck 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 11-19 50.
Freeman 17 23 15 7—62
Clarkston 8 18 10 14—50
3-point goals — Phelps 3, McLean 2, Santana 2, Paulucci 2, Van Tine.
GIRLS
FREEMAN (1-2)
Natalie Semprimoznik 3 0-1 7, Stephanie Chadduck 2 5-9 7, Drew Crowley 3 1-3 7, Taylee Phelps 2 7-10 11, Taylor Denenny 1 2-5 4, Capri Collett 0 0-0 0, Maddy Phillips 2 6-8 10, Jaycee Goldsmith 2 0-0 4, Avery Boswell 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 22-38 53.
CLARKSTON (3-1)
Kendall Wallace 4 7-10 17, Ryann Combs 0 0-2 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 7 5-7 20, Ella Leavitt 4 0-0 10, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 3, Smara Powaukee 1 0-0 2, Joey Miller 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 3 3-6 9. Totals 20 15-25 61.
Freeman 8 11 20 14—53
Clarkston 7 12 25 17—61
3-point goals — Semprimoznik, Wallace 2, Leavitt 2, Teasley, Perez.
