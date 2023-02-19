Clarkston girls bounced by Othello, see season come to end

Clarkston post Eloise Teasley, left, shoots during a Jan. 17 game. Teasley finished with nine points Saturday in the Bantams’ Class 2A girls basketball regional crossover game against Othello.

 August Frank/Tribune

The Clarkston girls basketball team cruised to a Washington Class 2A district title Thursday with a 73-35 win against Shadle Park.

That’s fine and dandy, but for the Bantams to reach the state tournament, they had to handle business against Othello in a regional crossover game Saturday at Kramer Gym.

