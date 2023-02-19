Clarkston girls bounced by Othello, see season come to end

The Clarkston girls basketball team cruised to a Washington Class 2A district title Thursday with a 73-35 win against Shadle Park.
That’s fine and dandy, but for the Bantams to reach the state tournament, they had to handle business against Othello in a regional crossover game Saturday at Kramer Gym.
The Huskies wasted little time jumping on Clarkston, using a 15-2 first-quarter run en route to a 56-38 win against the Bantams.
“We got off to a slow start, and that put us in a huge hole,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “But Othello is a really good team that is strong in every position, and we played a step behind them tonight.”
Here’s what we learned:
Size matters
Othello’s starting five had a substantial height advantage over Clarkston and dominated on the glass 41-21.
“You don’t have to be huge to get rebounds, but you have to be fast and box out,” Sobotta said. “I felt like we were boxing out but not pushing, so they were quick to get around us to pursue the ball quicker.”
The lone player who was able to compete with the Huskies’ size was junior forward Eloise Teasley, who was dealing with a lower-body injury. She found herself in foul trouble early in the second quarter after picking up her third foul. Teasley avoided fouling out and finished nine points.
“She’s a huge impact player, and she was playing with an injured knee,” Sobotta said. “That developed over the last day, and she might’ve lost some of her quickness. “However, her competitive drive is unrivaled.”
It also stood out on the perimeter. Othello’s Analee Coronado, a commit Central Washington, was taking shots from NBA range in tallying 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Despite Othello (16-9) only making seven 3s, its work on the offensive glass didn’t make it matter much. The Huskies outrebounded the Bantams 20-8 on the offensive boards.
“They are a really good shooting team,” Sobotta said. “They’re used to making those 3s, but we didn’t get out there and compete fast enough. In a game like that, that’ll kill you.”
Coronado was matched up with Alexia Villavicencio and Kendall Wallace, on whom she had a good five-inch height advantage. Wallace paced Clarkston (18-5) with 10 points. Villavicencio added four.
“This loss was hard on both of them,” Sobotta said. “They were out there fighting. I couldn’t take (Villavicencio) off the floor. She’s a gamer. She didn’t stray from the game plan, and she tried to execute what we were trying to do.”
Defense caused contested shots
Othello played the entire game in man defense, and it forced numerous contested shots. Combine that with the Huskies’ clear speed advantage and the Bantams were destined for a long night. Clarkston finished 14-for-55 (25%) from the field.
“We were trying to exploit their man defense, but we weren’t quick enough,” Sobotta said. “They were really well coached, and they execute well offensively and defensively.”
On the bright side?
The Bantams’ season is finished, but on the bright side the future seems bright.
Clarkston returns its entire starting lineup that hoisted the Class 2A Greater Spokane League regular-season title in 2023-24.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year that maybe the outside world doesn’t know about,” Sobotta said. “We’ve overcome that and came together as a team until the end.”
The Bantams will only be graduating Sophie Henderson and Taryn Demers, who didn’t average a ton of minutes for Clarkston this season.
“We’re going to miss them,” Sobotta said. “They showed such leadership, and they took everything in stride and did what they could for us.”