When her teammates discuss her, they often use the word “strong.”
But Clarkston High School senior girls’ basketball player Mick Jackson wants to make it clear: The strongest person she knows is her dad, Mark Jackson.
“(Some days), I ask myself, ‘Why him?,’” she said of her dad learning this summer that a tumor in his brain had started to regrow, requiring invasive surgery. “But what do you do? Because it’s life.
“You take whatever it throws at you. I gotta stay strong for him. And seeing my dad so strong has just really helped me help him.”
The feeling is mutual.
“She’s tougher than a keg of nails and that’s what I raised her to be,” Mark said. “The reason I’m doing (this story) is because I’m so proud of my daughter.
“I don’t like the extra fuss — I never have been that way — but we’re proud of Mick for being a strong young lady.”
Both Jacksons will be on hand when the Bantams welcome Pullman to Kramer Gym at 5:30 p.m. today for senior night.
Mark’s missed only one of his daughter’s games this season despite his medical saga — which the family hopes has stabilized, with doctors believing they successfully removed two tumors from Mark’s brain during a surgery in September. Following that operation, Mark experienced complications and later learned that he had an infection in his brain, which required two more surgeries: one to address the infection (Oct. 24, 2019) and the next to help fill in the part of Mark’s skull that had been removed during the second surgery (Dec. 27, 2019).
One day after the last of those surgeries, Mark showed up at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center to watch Mick and her teammates play in the Avista Holiday Tournament — much to Mick’s surprise.
She first noticed him during warmups.
“I just happened to look up to see who was there and I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, no way!’” Mick said. “It put me in a better mood, because the day before, we had a game and he wasn’t there obviously, because he was getting his surgery.”
Mick naturally worried about how her father’s operation went, “but seeing him just lifted a weight off my shoulders,” she said. “It’s crazy that he came the day after surgery. I feel that he’s so strong and it just makes me strong.”
Mick’s teammates and friends have noticed.
“Mick’s honestly one of the strongest people I know,” said AJ Sobotta, one of Mick’s best friends and a basketball teammate since grade school.
“You can tell that she’s hurting,” Sobotta added, “but she’s really good at not showing too much emotion.”
Shelby Kemp, a manager for the Clarkston girls’ basketball team, said Mick’s always thinking of others before herself — and the same goes for Mark.
“They’re both really supportive people, even with their own situation,” Kemp said.
Ericka Pickett, a teammate of Mick’s in several sports, considers Mark “like another dad to me.”
“He’ll always come up (after games) and talk to me,” Pickett said, “and if I’m frustrated, he’ll give me a hug.”
Monique Johnson — a soccer teammate of Mick’s and a longtime friend — has struggled seeing Mark, an auto mechanic known for his vitality, physically limited by complications from his treatments. He first began treatment for his brain cancer in October 2015. After a scan of the tumor showed it to not be regrowing a year later, Mark discontinued treatment and hoped for the best as doctors continued to monitor him.
“There were times I would cry because I felt so bad,” Johnson said, “and Mick would comfort me — when it should have been the other way around.”
One of the things Mark’s struggled with the most, his wife said, has been having to rely upon the help of others — since he’s so used to being the one giving a helping hand.
“He likes to help others and this has been quite a (situation) for us, having to rely on having people help us,” Angie Jackson said.
“But we can’t thank other people enough for the support they’ve given us, in allowing him to heal up and being there for Mick.”
Something that’s been particularly helpful for the family, Angie said, has been having sports as a temporary escape.
“Mark said, ‘I’m really missing watching Mick play. It’s the best medicine,’” Angie recalled Mark saying several days ago, during a break in games.
Angie added that watching Mick is “keeping (Mark) going.”
“I think it kind of just takes his mind off of everything — watching your kid out there and cheering,” Angie said. “It just kind of puts everything aside for a while.”
Mark is never far from the minds of the members of the Clarkston basketball team.
“We play for him a lot of the time,” said point guard Ashlyn Wallace, who will bake cakes with Mick as late as midnight to help cheer her up.
Before a recent game, Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta invoked Mark in her pregame speech.
“She just told us to fight as hard as he did,” Wallace said.
Debbie Sobotta recalled Mark making her entire team T-shirts last season to recognize her sister, Denise Johnson, who is also a cancer survivor.
“I was not at all surprised that he did that,” Debbie Sobotta said. “Even through all his treatments and just feeling awful, he’s always helping people out.”
