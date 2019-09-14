Clarkston quarterback Kaeden Frazier threw two touchdown passes that traveled more than 40 yards — and even the Bantams’ backup signal caller got in on the long-ball fun.
Frazier finished with five passing touchdowns and his backup, Nic Schofield, added a perfectly-placed 54-yard touchdown pass late as Clarkston blasted Grangeville 40-0 on Friday at Adams Field.
Midway through the first quarter, Frazier hit receiver Tru Allen with a swing pass to the right flat and Allen did the rest, running 56 yards down the sideline to the end zone.
“He just took off, he’s fast,” Frazier said.
With just more than three minutes left in the first quarter, Frazier lofted a 46-yard touchdown pass to Allen down the right sideline that Allen caught in stride around the 5-yard line to put the hosts up by two touchdowns. Allen finished with three touchdown receptions.
“It’s something we do all the time in practice,” Allen said. “If (Frazier) sees I have a man up on me, and coach checks it, it’s a touchdown for us. It was right in stride. That was a good ball by my quarterback, for sure.”
The Bantams, who had lost to Grangeville by 19 points in 2018, endured an inauspicious start in these teams’ latest meeting. Clarkston muffed the game’s opening onside kickoff, giving Grangeville the ball around midfield. Once the Bantams did get their offense on the field, after Grangeville’s offense sputtered, Clarkston did the same, going three-and-out on its first possession.
“I told them afterwards, when you row the boat in the same direction, you’re hard to stop,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Once we really started to get that momentum, and everyone was going in the same direction, everything started to click and it was good.”
Good to the tune of 21-0 at the half after the Bantams scored again with three minutes left in the second.
Rolling right, Frazier evaded a tackle and found Steve Baiye for a 7-yard touchdown pass.
FIELD POSITION GIFTS — Clarkston’s first-string offense saw the field for three series in the second half — and all of those started deep in the Bulldogs’ territory.
The Bantams weren’t able to capitalize on a possession that began at Grangeville’s 21-yard line — missing a 35-yard field goal attempt.
But when Clarkston’s starters were gifted the ball at Grangeville’s 29 thanks to a turnover on downs, Clarkston capitalized seven plays later on another rollout by Frazier. This time, it was to his left — and he found Allen for a 3-yard score with 4:35 left in the third.
When Clarkston’s Cameron Hovden recovered a Grangeville fumble at the same spot his team took over on its previous possession less than a minute later, that set up another Bantam score — with Frazier finding Baiye on a 12-yard touchdown pass that extended the hosts’ advantage to 34 points.
MODEL OF EFFICIENCY UNDER CENTER — Frazier now has nine touchdown passes and just one interception through two games. Dating back to last season, Frazier boasts 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions in his past six games.
“What a lot of people don’t know is that (46-yard touchdown) pass is years in the making,” Bye said. “That pass to the end zone was truly a beautiful pass. And everyone sees the beautiful pass, but what you don’t see is the hours and hours of perfecting his craft to be able to do that.
“He should be proud. I’m proud of him. He has come a long, long ways and it’s cool to see that work pay off.”
A CATHARTIC WIN — The Bantams said last year’s loss to Grangeville provided extra motivation.
“It was just nice to get another shot at these guys, because after last year, it left a bad taste in our mouths,” Frazier said. “So it was kind of nice to get another shot at them here, in front of our home fans.”
Grangeville 0 0 0 0—0
Clarkston 14 7 13 6—40
Clarkston — Tru Allen 56 pass from Kaeden Frazier (Steve Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Allen 46 pass from Frazier (Austin Armstrong kick)
Clarkston — Baiye 7 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Allen 3 pass from Frazier (kick failed)
Clarkston — Baiye 12 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Hovden 54 pass from Nic Schofield (kick failed)
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.