Clarkston controls own destiny for title

The situation is simple: If the Clarkston football team wins its game tonight, the Bantams will claim the Great Northern League’s No. 1 seed in the postseason and earn at least a share of the conference crown.
If Clarkston loses? Then, things get complicated.
“It just gets muddy,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said.
Hoping to avoid complicating their league race, the Bantams will visit Cheney at 7 p.m.
At this time last year, Clarkston carried a 2-4 record and no longer controlled its postseason fate. So even though the Bantams won their final two conference games, they finished 2-2 in the GNL and missed out on the Washington Class 2A playoffs for a third consecutive year.
“We control our own destiny, which is an awesome place to be,” Bye said. “Hopefully, the guys understand the situation. Hopefully, they’re ready.”
Clarkston beat Pullman 23-14 last week behind big games from its two main receivers. Tru Allen reeled in two touchdown receptions and had 140 yards receiving, and Steve Baiye added 138 yards receiving and tacked on a number of drive-propelling catches.
“Steve has really come into his own these past couple games,” Bye said. “He’s playing with great confidence, and everyone in our league knows about Tru, so having Steve step up these past couple games has really helped us offensively.”
Something else that’s helped the Bantams is quarterback Kaeden Frazier’s growing confidence in his deep ball. Bye remarked upon how Frazier put the ball where only Baiye could get it on a diving, 44-yard reception against the Greyhounds. Frazier has 1,244 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions and is completing almost 60 percent of his passes.
While Clarkston (5-1, 2-0) can stretch the field with its aerial game, Cheney (4-2, 1-0) takes a different tack. The Blackhawks employ a run-heavy, wing-T offense.
POST FALLS AT LEWISTON, 7 P.M. — Lewiston controls its own destiny and can earn the 5A Inland Empire League’s No. 2 seed to State if it wins out.
WEST VALLEY AT PULLMAN, 7 p.m. — Ditto for the Greyhounds in the Washington Class 2A GNL.
