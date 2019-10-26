Clarkston’s defense made a goal-line stand near the end of the first half and the Bantams held East Valley without an offensive touchdown to clinch the outright Great Northern League title Friday, beating the Knights 34-7 at Adams Field.
With East Valley on the verge of pulling within two scores with three-and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter, the Bantams stuffed four running plays by the Knights inside the 5-yard line — the last of those at the 1 — to preserve their 21-0 lead at the time and force a turnover on downs. East Valley’s lone score came on an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, with the game already decided and the Bantams playing their second team.
“They score there, it’s a close game going into halftime,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Instead, we got the ball back, we scored (early in the second half) and it’s 28-0 — and that was a big moment of the game.”
Clarkston quarterback Kaeden Frazier threw two touchdown passes to bump his season tally to 24 and the Bantams, who already had clinched a share of the league title entering the game, finished 4-0 in conference.
Steve Baiye caught both of Frazier’s scoring passes, the first on a 25-yard reception into a strong headwind down the left sideline. That made it 14-0 Clarkston eight-and-a-half minutes in.
Frazier set up his first scoring pass with a pump fake he said brought the Knights’ safety up.
“I love having him out there one-on-one because I’ll pick him every single time,” Frazier said. “And that protection from my line, it gave me quite a bit of time to throw the ball.”
Clarkston’s two main running backs also lauded their team’s trenchmen.
“The line always steps up,” said Eddie Berglund, who ran for a 4-yard score in the first half.
Added Will Sliger: “I just love them.”
Sliger rushed for a 35-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game.
PLAYING WITH THE WIND AT THEIR BACKS — Clarkston punter Austin Armstrong punted the ball 80 yards for a touchback and Frazier threw a 66-yard touchdown pass — both of those plays aided by the wind, which blew eastward.
GOING OUT ON A GOOD NOTE — The GNL reportedly will dissolve after this season.
“Word is we’re going to the (Greater Spokane League next season),” Bye said. “So we thought the history of the league can go down with us being the last champion of it. So that was kind of our big talking point.”
INJURY NOTES — In the second half, the Bantams’ leading tackler, linebacker Kyden Bailey, likely sprained his ankle, Bye said. The Bantams played without receiver Tru Allen, who “got dinged up last week,” Bye said.
East Valley 0 0 0 7—7
Clarkston 14 7 13 0—34
Clarkston — Will Sliger 35 run (Steve Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Baiye 29 pass from Kaeden Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Eddie Berglund 4 run (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Robby Reagan 8 run (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Baiye 66 pass from Frazier (run failed)
East Valley — Joe Hofstee 25 interception return (Trevin Larsen kick)
