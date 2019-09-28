OROFINO — Clarkston senior quarterback Kaeden Frazier threw five touchdown passes — all of them in the first half – and the Bantams on Friday rolled past winless Orofino, 55-0.
Bantams sophomore Dawson Blunt finished with three touchdowns, the second of those coming on a 53-yard screen pass from Frazier with under a minute left in the first half.
Blunt said he set up that play, which gave the Bantams (3-1) a 49-0 lead against the Maniacs (0-5), with a cutback up the middle.
“And then I outran the other guys,” Blunt said.
Frazier, who sat the second half, finished 10-of-12 passing for 211 yards. He went 7-for-7 in the first quarter.
“They’re really good,” Orofino coach Garett Bretz said, “and we knew they were.”
Clarkston’s Steve Baiye had two touchdown receptions, the first coming on a wide-open 22-yard pattern down the right sideline for a 34-0 lead with 7:22 left in the first half.
“It felt like they were always open,” Frazier said of his receivers.
Clarkston’s first score came on a 29-yard reception by Nate Hoffman just 90 seconds into the game.
“My speech to these guys was to start fast,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “We went really up-tempo and we were clicking really well in the first half.”
MORE ON FRAZIER — Through four games, Frazier has thrown 14 touchdown passes and just one interception, which came in a Sept. 20 game at Lewiston.
BANTAMS PLAYED WITHOUT TOP TARGET — Clarkston receiver Tru Allen missed this game, serving a one-game suspension for getting ejected from his team’s 41-21 loss to the Bengals.
SPORTSMANSHIP APPRECIATION — Throughout the game, whenever the Bantams would make a nice play, Orofino’s players would congratulate them, Frazier said.
“They’re really a great group of kids,” Frazier said of the Maniacs. “They thanked us for coming before the game” and were equally amiable during the post-game handshakes, Frazier added.
MANIAC OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES CONTINUE — Orofino has yet to score an offensive touchdown this season, and now has been outscored 218-6.
Even so, Bretz said he saw signs of life from his team’s offense in the second half, as the Maniacs moved the ball against Clarkston’s backups.
“We’re just trying to get better all the time,” Bretz said, “and I thought that we were better in the second half than the first.”
Clarkston 21 28 0 6 — 55
Orofino 0 0 0 0 — 0
Clarkston — Nate Hoffman 29 pass from Kaeden Frazier (Steve Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Austin Armstrong 19 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Will Sliger 35 run (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Dawson Blunt 36 punt return (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Baiye 22 pass from Frazier (Baiye run)
Clarkston — Baiye 6 pass from Frazier (Baiye kick)
Clarkston — Blunt 53 pass from Frazier (pass failed)
Clarkston — Blunt 14 pass from Kaden Elba (kick failed)
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.