MOSCOW — Lakeland, up two scores after a first half full of offensive fireworks on either side, proceeded to turn that early theme on its head.
After intermission of Friday’s nonleague contest at the Kibbie Dome, the Class 4A Hawks from Rathdrum granted their 5A opponents from Lewiston High School just three offensive possessions, and kept the three-and-outs coming in their 39-24 victory.
“We definitely tried to be a little more methodical offensively,” said Lakeland coach Tim Kiefer, whose team controlled the lead for all but a minute-and-a-half. “Later in the game, I thought we got our sea legs under us and really started to play more physically on offense. And I thought our guys played extremely physical on defense. They were just pursuing to the play.”
The Hawks (2-2), who built a relatively comfortable lead of 29-18 at halftime, assembled a near-six-minute series out of the locker room that seemed to take some wind out of Lewiston’s sails. Lakeland capped it with a short field goal late in the third.
At that juncture, it felt like the Bengals (2-2) would need to make the most out of whatever offensive possessions they’d have left.
But the Hawks stuffed three consecutive Lewiston runs on the ensuing series, then concocted another drawn-out drive, lasting about five minutes and ending with a short scoring scamper from 100-yard rusher John White, effectively sealing it.
“I thought they were more physical than us, better prepared,” said Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri, whose team was 7-of-16 on third downs. “... We had a lot of 3-and-outs as an offense — just not being physical and playing fast.
“As coaches we’ve gotta clean that up and help our players get better.”
The Bengals saw what appeared to be a last-ditch effort midway through the fourth end on downs, but Lakeland immediately fumbled it away for the second time of the night.
Lewiston, paced by senior quarterback Kash Lang, marched downfield, eventually scoring on a 5-yard Joel Brume run which was set up by tight end James White’s 23-yard catch and run.
But there would be no more chances — Lakeland grinded out the remaining 7:33 on the clock, converting on a fourth-and-1 from its own 30-yard line and collecting chunk yardage on the ground.
“That’s a physical football team,” Kiefer said of the Bengals, “and I thought we matched them. It was fun to watch our kids do that. They sure do a good job with what they do. We spent hours and hours and hours — and I’m not exaggerating — planning for that interesting and effective offense.”
Added Pancheri of the outcome: “We didn’t play well against the run game, which I was expecting us to do. We gave up big plays, and that’s something we can’t do as a defense.”
Lakeland used quick retorts and coordinated series featuring explosive, highlight-reel plays to set an edge midway through a barnburner of a first quarter, which saw five touchdowns scored.
Hawk receiver Alden Waddington, a 6-foot-5 college prospect, jetted 58 yards on a shallow comeback route for his team’s first touchdown, and was followed 1:25 later by Thomas Calder’s 75-yard kickoff return. Composed quarterback Devon Suko, who went 18-of-29 for 300 yards, found Waddington for another touchdown again on a short toss to end the first.
A full Bengals box score was unavailable, but Lewiston was outgained 409-327 in total yards. Standouts Lang and junior running back Cruz Hepburn combined for approximately 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns, but were limited as Lakeland dialed up the pressure from its linebackers and sealed the edges on the Bengals’ option-based attack.
“They were tossing linebackers at us like crazy, and those kids played well,” Pancheri noted.
Bengal pass-catcher Jared Grainger corralled two first-quarter 40-yard receptions, one which he tipped to himself while falling. White added a 30-yard grab late in the second to put Lewiston in the red zone — Hepburn wrapped up the quarter with a 6-yard touchdown dash to keep the Bengals in it.
Lang went 9-of-24 for 206 yards and an interception that was immediately followed by a Lakeland giveaway. The Hawks’ secondary closed out on passes considerably well.
“I don’t think we had effort problems,” Pancheri said. “We had speed problems, and I thought we had execution problems. Our team’s not full of quitters; our team’s full of a bunch of tough kids. We got discombobulated.”
The game, originally scheduled to be played in Rathdrum, was shifted Thursday to the Kibbie Dome because of unhealthy air quality stemming from multiple West Coast wildfires. Both teams spent the week training indoors.
“It was different,” Pancheri said. “... I don’t think we did a great job preparing them when we were practicing in the gym, and it ended up showing.”
Lewiston 12 6 0 6—24
Lakeland 21 8 3 7—39
First Quarter
Lewiston — Kash Lang 20 run (run failed).
Lakeland — Alden Waddington 58 pass from Devon Suko (Cody Carvajal kick).
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 5 run (run failed).
Lakeland — Thomas Calder 75 kickoff return (Carvajal kick).
Lakeland — Waddington 3 pass from Suko (Carvajal kick).
Second Quarter
Lakeland — Suko 3 run (Ammon Munyer pass from Suko).
Lewiston — Hepburn 6 run (run failed).
Third Quarter
Lakeland — Carvajal 21 field goal.
Fourth Quarter
Lakeland — John White 7 run (Carvajal kick).
Lewiston — Joel Brume 5 run (run failed).
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.