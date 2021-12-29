Chun: CMU was only option

As officials in El Paso, Texas, and elsewhere scrambled to find a replacement opponent for Washington State in the wake of Miami’s withdrawal Sunday from the Sun Bowl, there was no lack of rumors and red herrings.
But WSU athletic director Pat Chun made it clear Tuesday: The Cougars would be heading home to Pullman if not for a coronavirus breakout in Idaho.
The rising virus cases at Boise State forced the Broncos to withdraw from the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Ariz., on Monday, leaving their opponent, Central Michigan, free to play the Cougars in the Sun Bowl on Friday.
Otherwise, the Sun in all likelihood would have gone dark for the second consecutive year.
“All the phone calls, all the rumors,” Chun said at a Sun Bowl news conference in the Texas border city. “I mean, there were schools out there acting like they wanted to play that really had no intention of playing, just to add some bravado to their own programs.
“The reality was, as we were trying to sift through what was real and what wasn’t real, Central Michigan was going to be the only option.”
The Chippewas (8-4), of Mount Pleasant, Mich., will drive Thursday to El Paso, then will turn around and take on WSU (7-5) at 9 a.m. Pacific on Friday (CBS) at Sun Bowl Stadium. The Cougars are favored by a touchdown.
“Unfortunately, it was someone else’s misfortunte that turned into our fortune,” Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas said at the news conference.
The frenzied effort to find a replacement opponent tightened the bonds of WSU’s 20-year-old relationship with Olivas, whose first game as Sun Bowl boss, in 2001, saw the Cougars defeat Purdue 33-27. Wazzu also participated in the game in 2015, defeating Miami 20-14 in a bizarre snowstorm.
This year’s anticipated rematch of those teams dissolved when Miami pulled out because of a virus outbreak on its team, just two hours after the Cougars arrived in El Paso to begin preparations. That was a heartbreaker for Olivas, who’s still mourning the cancellation of the 2020 Sun Bowl out of general concerns about the pandemic, breaking a streak of 86 consecutive annual editions of the game.
“We were all together when we got the call from Miami, and the pain in Bernie’s face was real,” Chun said. “And if you guys don’t know Bernie, in our industry he’s well-respected. Even in talking to our conference (during the scramble), one of the first questions you get is, ‘How’s Bernie doing?’ because they all know how much this bowl means.”
Arizona Bowl officials, of course, would have preferred an opposite version of the bowl swap — Washington State abandoning the Sun and facing Central Michigan. That was a nonstarter, if only because of the Sun’s higher position in the bowl pecking order.
“We made it clear we were 100 percent committed to the Sun Bowl,” Chun said. “... We locked arms because, we said, ‘If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen here in El Paso.’”
When a deal was struck, Chun allowed Olivas to break the good news to WSU players, assembled in a conference room of their hotel.
Olivas already had been charmed by the Cougars, with their preponderance of warm, high-energy personalities whose list of travails the past few years culminated in the firing of coach Nick Rolovich on Oct. 18 for failing to comply with a vaccination mandate. They’re now under the leadership of Jake Dickert, another high-energy sort.
“I’ve never seen a team really, really get into the Sun Bowl as soon as they walked off the airplane,” Olivas said. “When you see a team as excited to be here, those are the teams that are going to give it their all and they’re going to give you a really good football game.”
Chun, in turn, thanked Olivas for helping save the game.
“I appreciate his understanding of how important this game is to the young men that wear our jerseys,” he said. “We ended up being in the place we needed to be.
“Today’s really our first normal day of a bowl week,” he said. “For Washington State and the year we had, a normal day is a good day.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.