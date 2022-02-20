MOSCOW — Tanner Christensen picked a fine time to have a career game for the Idaho men’s basketball team.
The freshman forward had a career-high 18 points, and had a layup with 32 seconds remaining to break the final of 17 ties Saturday as the Vandals stunned regional rival Eastern Washington 83-80 in Big Sky Conference action before 2,230 fans at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Christensen didn’t have the most points on his team, but he certainly had the biggest.
Junior guard Rashad Smith was the high scorer and among five in double digits for Idaho (8-18, 5-11), winners of three straight after losing four in a row, with 22 points and adding four rebounds. Senior guard Trevante Anderson had the best all-around game of the group with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Senior guard Mikey Dixon tallied 13 points and junior forward Philip Pepple Jr. finished with 10 points as the Vandals had their best overall shooting game of the season. Idaho was 31-for-57 (54.4 percent) from the field and was 14-for-18 (77.8 percent) at the line.
Angelo Allegri had 23 points and six rebounds to lead the Eagles (14-13, 8-8), who had won the past four games in the series. Linton Acliese added 20 points and eight rebounds. Steele Venters contributed 18 points.
It was a nightmarish start for Idaho, which tralied 27-13 at the halfway mark of the first half, and still trailed by 14 with 4:54 to go before going on a 14-3 run in the next 2:48 to pull within 36-33. The Vandals would score the final five points of the half to go into the locker room tied at 40.
“We tried like crazy to stay in the moment,”coach Zac Claus said. “I thought the guys’ resiliency to stick with it down 14 stood out.”
Neither team held a lead larger than three in the first 17:59 of the second half, but Dixon’s jumper at the 2:01 mark made it 80-75 Idaho.
Rylan Bergersen hit a pair of free throws after being fouled by Dixon to bring Eastern Washington within three with 1:42 to go. After Anderson missed a layup, Alegril missed a 3 at the other end, but Ethan Price grabbed the offensive rebound and got it to Venters, who swished a deep ball to tie the game at 80 with 1:02 left.
The Eagles had a foul to give, and gave it up. But Dixon found Christensen in the paint, and the 6-foot-10 player laid it in with 32 seconds remaining.
Bergersen missed a layup at the other end, and Christensen got the rebound. Bergersen fouled and Christensen would make the first free throw for a three-point Vandals advantage. However, he missed the second, with the rebound going to Acliese. Eastern Washington set up for a final shot, but Price’s 3 was off the mark.
Idaho next plays at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Sacramento State.
E. WASHINGTON (14-13, 8-8)
Acliese 8-14 4-4 20, Allegri 10-15 0-1 23, Price 2-7 1-2 7, Bergersen 1-3 4-4 7, Venters 7-13 2-4 18, Magnuson 1-3 2-2 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Landdeck 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 13-17 80.
IDAHO (8-18, 5-11)
Christensen 5-6 8-12 18, Anderson 6-14 3-3 15, Dixon 6-11 0-0 13, Salih 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 8-10 1-1 22, King 1-5 2-2 5, Pepple 5-5 0-0 10, Kilgore 0-1 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 14-18 83.
Halftime: 40-40. 3-Point Goals: E. Washington 9-27 (Allegri 3-5, Venters 2-4, Price 2-7, Bergersen 1-2, Magnuson 1-3, Jones 0-1, Acliese 0-5), Idaho 7-18 (Smith 5-5, King 1-3, Dixon 1-4, Kilgore 0-1, Salih 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Fouled Out: Bergersen. Rebounds: E. Washington 30 (Acliese 8), Idaho 27 (Anderson 9). Assists: E. Washington 19 (Bergersen 6), Idaho 14 (Anderson 7). Total Fouls: E. Washington 16, Idaho 18. A: 2,230 (4,200).