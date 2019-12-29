Mark Easbey (left) and his girlfriend, Robyn Pennington, both of Orange County, Calif., smile at each other while wearing Cheez-It shaped hats prior to kickoff of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
After pulling in a pass from Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon (18), running back Max Borghi (21) finds open field to run during the fourth quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl against Air Force at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday night.
Sporting a Washington State jersey, parachuter Jim Cowan soared in through the open roof of Chase Field and kicked a ball of a tee in stride as one of four parachuters christened the evening’s festivities with a bit of military flair on Friday night prior to kickoff of the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix.
ABOVE: After pulling in a pass from quarterback Anthony Gordon, running back Max Borghi finds open field to run in during the fourth quarter.right: Fireworks explode from atop the Chase Field scoreboard prior to kickoff.BELOW: Air Force players celebrate by pouring boxes of Cheez-Its into each other’s faces after the final horn sounded on their 31-21 victory.
ABOVE: Michael (center), an adult orangutan, begins to make his prediction of the winner of the Cheez-It Bowl as he decides between an Air Force T-shirt and a WSU T-shirt while his 5-year-old son, Jiwa, swings from a rope in their outdoor play area on Friday afternoon at the Phoenix Zoo. The original plan was for Jiwa to pick the winner of the game by which shirt he interacted with first. But the youngster wouldn’t come out unless his father was with him. The father chose the Air Force shirt after peanut butter was smeared on the hangers holding both shirts.
Mark Easbey (left) and his girlfriend, Robyn Pennington, both of Orange County, Calif., smile at each other while wearing Cheez-It shaped hats prior to kickoff of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
Pete Caster/Tribune
After pulling in a pass from Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon (18), running back Max Borghi (21) finds open field to run during the fourth quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl against Air Force at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday night.
Pete Caster/Tribune
Air Force players celebrate by pouring boxes of Cheez-Its into each others faces after beating Washington State, 31-21, on Friday night in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
Pete Caster/Tribune
Sporting a Washington State jersey, parachuter Jim Cowan soared in through the open roof of Chase Field and kicked a ball of a tee in stride as one of four parachuters christened the evening’s festivities with a bit of military flair on Friday night prior to kickoff of the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix.
Pete Caster/Tribune
ABOVE: After pulling in a pass from quarterback Anthony Gordon, running back Max Borghi finds open field to run in during the fourth quarter.right: Fireworks explode from atop the Chase Field scoreboard prior to kickoff.BELOW: Air Force players celebrate by pouring boxes of Cheez-Its into each other’s faces after the final horn sounded on their 31-21 victory.
Pete Caster/Tribune
A cactus stretches into the morning sky as a bird sits on the branch of a tree at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa as the sun rises on Thursday morning in Scottsdale.
Pete Caster/Tribune
RIGHT: WSU offensive lineman Liam Ryan (63) is comforted by teammate Dillon Sherman (41) after the loss, which left the Cougars with a 6-7 season record, their first sub-.500 season since 2014.
Pete Caster/Tribune
ABOVE: Michael (center), an adult orangutan, begins to make his prediction of the winner of the Cheez-It Bowl as he decides between an Air Force T-shirt and a WSU T-shirt while his 5-year-old son, Jiwa, swings from a rope in their outdoor play area on Friday afternoon at the Phoenix Zoo. The original plan was for Jiwa to pick the winner of the game by which shirt he interacted with first. But the youngster wouldn’t come out unless his father was with him. The father chose the Air Force shirt after peanut butter was smeared on the hangers holding both shirts.