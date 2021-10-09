The fourth quarter of Lewiston’s Class 5A Inland Empire League football opener against Post Falls saw huge momentum swings that could have won the game for either team.
But the game-winner came from bell cow running back Cruz Hepburn, who scored from 7 yards out with 1:09 remaining to give the Bengals a 30-29 victory Friday at Bengal Field.
The first momentum swing came at the nine-minute mark in the fourth quarter. The Bengals (6-1, 1-0) sacked Post Falls quarterback Jaxon Anderson at the 1-yard line. One play later, the Trojans (3-4, 0-1) got called for holding in the end zone, which resulted in a safety to give Lewiston a 23-21 lead.
“Post Falls is a good football team,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “They are going to be one of the best-coached teams we play all year and when we get those kind of opportunities, we have to work on making sure that we keep them out of the game and not let them hang around.”
With 2:47 left in the fourth quarter, the Bengals were faced with a fourth-and-11 in the red zone. Instead of electing to kick the field goal, Lewiston decided to go for it. Jace McKarcher threw a 96 yard pick-6 to Zachary Clark, who had earlier tallied a 64-yard receiving touchdown. This one gave the Trojans their first lead of the game, 29-23.
With just two minutes left, Lewiston found itself in familiar territory in this series, down one possession. The Bengals have dropped three of their past five meetings to the Trojans by one possession.
Lewiston came out and ran its offense as usual: with speed and execution. It opened up with a 20-yard completion to James White. From there, Lewiston relied on its backfield duo of McKarcher and Hepburn, as it has all season.
Hepburn walked into the end zone untouched for the game-winner.
“When they got the pick-6 it took the air out of us a little bit, I’m not going to lie,” Hepburn said. “But we knew we had to go out there and score real quickly and we did what we had to do.”
Hepburn finished with 149 yards and three scores.
Post Falls wouldn’t stop playing until the clock hit triple zeros. In its final drive it drove downfield to set up for a 25-yard field goal. But the kick went wide left and the Bengals began celebrating.
This was Pancheri’s first victory against Post Falls during his tenure at Lewiston.
“It feels fantastic,” he said. “Now, it’s on to Lake City. We’re 1-0 in league and we have a really good football team. I want to see how good we can be and now that’s what we have to work on and fix errors that open up games like this.”
Post Falls 0 14 7 8—29
Lewiston 7 7 7 9—30
First Quarter
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 7 run (Thor Kessinger kick)
Second Quarter
Post Falls — Jaxson Anderson 1 run (kick failed)
Lewiston — Hepburn 7 pass from Jace McKarcher (Kessinger kick)
Post Falls — Anderson 1 run (Dalton Wild pass from Anderson)
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Hepburn 10 run (Kessinger kick)
Post Falls — Zachary Clark pass from Anderson (Alexander Luna kick).
Fourth Quarter
Lewiston — Safety
Post Falls — Clark 96 interception return (Anderson run)
Lewiston — Hepburn 7 run (Kessinger kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewiston: Hepburn 29-149, McKarcher 26-65, Ethan Shaw 6-34. Post Falls: Jake Bustamante 28-106, Anderson 11-53.
PASSING — Lewiston: McKarcher 12-15-1—177. Post Falls: Anderson 15-32-1—241
RECEIVING — Lewiston: Hepburn 6-93, James White 3-51, Braydon Rice 2-23, Jared Jelinek 1-10. Post Falls: Zachary Clark 4-145, Devin Myers 2-16, Carson Tucker 6-56.
