Washington St Wisconsin Football

Washington State’s Billy Riviere catches a pass in front of Wisconsin’s Preston Zachman, left, during the first half of Saturday’s nonconference game in Madison, Wis. It was the first catch by a Cougar tight end since 2011.

 Associated Press

A tight end who never had caught a pass in his career, a team that hadn’t completed a reception to that position in more than a decade and a fan base looking for a monster football upset against a Big Ten powerhouse on the road.

That was the scenario six days ago when Washington State sophomore tight end Billy Riviere tore out on a wheel route and caught a 38-yard pass from quarterback Cam Ward midway through the second quarter against No. 19 Wisconsin.

