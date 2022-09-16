Washington State’s Billy Riviere catches a pass in front of Wisconsin’s Preston Zachman, left, during the first half of Saturday’s nonconference game in Madison, Wis. It was the first catch by a Cougar tight end since 2011.
A tight end who never had caught a pass in his career, a team that hadn’t completed a reception to that position in more than a decade and a fan base looking for a monster football upset against a Big Ten powerhouse on the road.
That was the scenario six days ago when Washington State sophomore tight end Billy Riviere tore out on a wheel route and caught a 38-yard pass from quarterback Cam Ward midway through the second quarter against No. 19 Wisconsin.
The play gave WSU a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line and set up the Cougars’ first touchdown of the game in their eventual 17-14 upset against the Badgers.
“I had an incompletion earlier in the game, so I saw the ball and I was like, ‘I gotta catch this one or Cam’s never throwing it to me again,’” Riviere recalled earlier this week, “so I went up and made the play.”
Riviere, a transfer from Football Championship Subdivision North Dakota, is a seemingly unlikely recipient of the Cougars’ first completion to a tight end since the Paul Wulff era in 2011.
Previous Wazzu coaches Mike Leach with the Air Raid and Nick Rolovich with the run and shoot didn’t employ tight ends in their offenses.
Riviere primarily was used as a blocking tight end for the Fighting Hawks and never caught a pass in the team’s 2021 spring or fall seasons before transferring to WSU.
But the player dubbed “Viking” and “Mountain Man” because of his long blond hair and beard had shown more than enough in practice to be considered a multi-faceted weapon in WSU’s new Coug Raid offense — a version of the Air Raid that employs tight ends and more run packages.
“It doesn’t even sound real when you say it,” Riviere said of the catch. “It is pretty crazy and it’s pretty cool, but it’s one catch and we’ve got a lot more we want to improve (on) within the tight end room. We’ve got bigger aspirations.”
Riviere’s big catch came on a tempo play. WSU hurried up to the line of scrimmage and the tight end’s defender bit on the play-action pass, leaving Riviere open.
He finished the day with two catches for 40 yards.
But Riviere’s biggest strength might still be as a blocker. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Riviere often is tasked with blocking big defensive linemen — a job he says he’s prepared for thanks to going up against WSU star edges Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone every day in practice.
“Being able to go against them for the last however many months has really prepared me to be able to step out on the field and be confident I can take on any 1-on-1 matchup with anybody in the country and do my job,” Riviere said.
WSU coach Jake Dickert said he still hopes to get more tight ends involved as the season progresses. Guys like freshmen Andre Dollar and Moon Ashby and junior Cameron Johnson all could show up in the stat sheet at some point.
As for Riviere, he got the proverbial monkey off the back of a position group that’s excited to show what it can do in Pullman.
“I think every week I want to challenge myself to go out there and step out of my comfort zone and keep showing the team I can show up when needed,” Riviere said.