Check off a box for Eckert

In December, Alec Eckert’s football talents took him to an all-star game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys — his favorite franchise growing up.
A few months from now, the Blue-Grey All-American defensive lineman out of Lewiston High School will fulfill another dream of his youth: suiting up for the Washington State Cougars.
Eckert, the Bengals’ star All-Inland Empire League big man, achieved a long-held vision when he accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Pullman school recently.
“I try to be a goal-oriented person,” said Eckert, a 6-foot-4, 255-pounder. “My junior year, it was to get an offer to a Big Sky school. Washington State was kind of my unrealistic goal.
“When I get there, I know I’m going to be a hard worker.”
After his junior season, the ambitious Eckert sought out advice from Bengals coach Matt Pancheri, asking what he might do to draw interest at the next level. Pancheri highlighted two attributes above all else: weight and speed.
So Eckert built mass, and did so considerably. He went from somewhere around 200 pounds as a junior, to 245 during a breakout senior year in which opponents seemed to game plan away from the unblockable defensive end.
“To be big, you’ve got to eat big and lift big,” said Eckert, whose 365-pound bench press is just 15 pounds shy of the LHS record. “I was lifting twice a day. ... I was definitely surprised by the weight gain. They say it’s half a pound a week, but I had two weeks in a row where I was 215, then 225.
“It was weirdly large jumps (in poundage), but I knew what I was working toward.”
He spent the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic beefing up, and to balance his game, signed on for agility lessons with former standout Wazzu running back James Williams, who works locally as a personal trainer.
How fitting.
Williams was key in the development of Eckert’s motor and impressive burst off the line.
“Last spring, it was speed and agility. We’ve honed in on explosiveness this offseason; I’ve gotta keep getting better at that,” Eckert said. “I’m nowhere near where I can be. There’s always room for improvement, but some things I’ve kinda relied on are my strength — just being stronger than most people — and having the mindset to beat this guy, being relentless.”
Eckert, who also anchored Lewiston’s offensive line as a tackle, totaled 52 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and incalculable backfield disruption for the 3-6 Bengals last season. He starred against Post Falls on Sept. 11, racking up four sacks and twice stripping the ball away from Trojan ballcarriers. That same day, he was named one of the top 10 D-linemen in the state by Scorebook Live.
Eckert took to Twitter to get some exposure, and before long had suitors in Idaho, Montana State, Columbia (N.Y.) and the College of Idaho. Attending plenty of games at Martin Stadium throughout his life, Eckert had formed a WSU fandom, so he continued to ship out highlight reels to Cougar staffers.
He didn’t hear back much until about two weeks after his season ended, when Wazzu offensive line coach Mark Weber, this area’s recruiter, reached out.
“I always wanted to go to Wazzu,” Eckert said. “Just going to their games on Saturdays growing up, I was really excited to get that offer. I talked to my family, weighed my options, and it was the best fit.”
Since Eckert’s days as a youth in the Clearwater Football League, a goal of his has been to make a name in his favorite sport. He’d been a basketball player for the Bengals in years past too, but decided against it this year to focus on football.
Now the real work begins.
WSU tasked Eckert with putting on another 10 pounds. The Cougs plan to shift him inside on the defensive line, a transition he looks forward to.
“It’s a shorter path to the quarterback,” said Eckert, who got a taste of defensive tackle last season. Because he simply was the biggest and strongest player on the team, Lewiston moved him wherever he’d have the most impact on a weekly basis.
“I was pretty comfortable playing inside this year. Plus, I like the grind of going to the gym, eating, gaining weight.”
Eckert’s online game film produced an offer to play in the Blue-Grey All-America game Dec. 14. His father and grandmother accompanied him to Arlington, Texas, for the showcase.
He had perhaps his final taste of edge-rushing then, when he squared off against some of the country’s elite high school players on the turf that features his beloved blue star at midfield. It was his first time at the Cowboys’ football mecca.
With 6-5, 300-pounders in the way, Eckert still totaled a sack and four tackles, and received a shout-out from the event’s official Twitter page, which noted he “had to be accounted for at all times.”
“Watching games every Sunday from the couch and seeing it on TV, then playing there, that made for a really cool experience,” Eckert said.
His Saturdays often were reserved for WSU games. And half a year down the road, his football talents will take him there too.
HE CAN SNAP AS WELL — Eckert’s stepfather is Chris Rubio, the worldwide long-snapping guru and UCLA alumnus. Eckert said Rubio helped him through the recruiting process, and added that his long-snapping abilities “kind of sweetened the deal” for some interested schools.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.