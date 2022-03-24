Chavezes to receive WAA’s Lifetime Warrior award

Jerry and Liz Chavez will be honored with the Lifetime Warrior Award during the 11th annual Warrior Athletic Association’s Wake Up With the Warriors scholarship fundraising event, which will take place at 8 a.m. today virtually on lcwarriors.com and the WAA’s Facebook page.
The event, which for the second year is coinciding with the WAA’s Warrior Week of Giving, serves as a scholarship fundraiser for Lewis-Clark State College student-athletes. It provides an opportunity for individuals and companies to contribute to the WAA.
The two taught for several years in the Lewiston and Clarkston school districts. Liz also has served on the Lewis-Clark State foundation board.
Previous winners of the award include James and LaVonne Heitmann, Phil and Marilyn Stonebraker, Paul Thompson, Colleen Mahoney, Kay Williams, Jim and Susan Mahan, Willard Teel and Don and Joanne Poe.
The Week of Giving continues through Friday. For more information or to donate, call 208-792-2275 or lcwarriors.com/donate.