Chavez continues long tradition at Idaho

Idaho kicker Ricardo Chavez is 10-for-10 on field goals and 15-of-15 on extra points so far this season.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

The kicker and punter position has a rich history at the University of Idaho.

From 2016-21, Cade Coffey converted 38 field goals, fifth-most all-time in school history. His 228 career points ranks No. 6 at Idaho.

