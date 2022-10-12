Chavez continues long tradition at Idaho

The kicker and punter position has a rich history at the University of Idaho.
From 2016-21, Cade Coffey converted 38 field goals, fifth-most all-time in school history. His 228 career points ranks No. 6 at Idaho.
Before Coffey, Austin Rehkow racked up several awards along the way, including being a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2015 and a Walter Camp All-American in 2014.
Consistency remains at the two spots as junior Ricardo Chavez is having an exceptional first half to his season.
So far, Chavez is a perfect 10-of-10 on field goals and has made all 15 of his extra points.
“I give my credit to my snapper and holder because without them, those balls aren’t going through,” he said. “As much as I put into my kicks, they probably do 10 times more because those are literally the tools I need to make those kicks.”
The right leg of Chavez has been perfect, and his left leg isn’t too shabby, either. The ambidextrous punter has averaged 38 yards per punt.
His ability to use both of his legs comes from a soccer background. He played soccer growing up in Los Angeles until his junior year of high school. He had ambitions of playing at the next level, but didn’t get many offers, so he decided to try kicking a football.
“I felt like a whole new door opened up, and I took full advantage of it,” Chavez said. “Everyone at my high school had faith in me.”
When Chavez first lined up to kick at Valley View High School, he nailed a 40-yarder, impressing his coaches in the process.
From there, the transition mostly was seamless. His coach in high school worked on the Riverside City College staff and got him a look there. Once Chavez stepped onto campus, he impressed again.
In his two years at RCC, Chavez was a first-team All-American, All-Conference and All-California honors. He set a school record not once, but twice in 2021 by making field goals of 56 and 59 yards. His 59-yarder came in the CCCAA state championship game. He made five field goals from 50 or more yards a year ago, finishing 28-of-32 overall.
When it was time to make a decision on where to play next, it seemed as if Chavez was bound for South Dakota. Current Idaho defensive coordinator Rob Aurich was on the Coyotes’ staff and was recruiting Chavez hard before taking the job at Idaho. Aurich never lost contact with Chavez, and urged him to go to UI.
“When he left and moved on to Idaho, he never stopped reaching out, and that meant a lot to me,” Chavez said. “We grew a relationship, and what made me land here really was the coaching staff.”
The coaching staff has been one of the biggest motivators for Chavez, and has shown a tremendous amount of trust in him.
“I believed in them and they believed in me,” Chavez said. “They were the only ones to show that kind of love.”
He wants to try to go to the next level and provide for his family once his time at UI is up. He hasn’t had a ton of opportunities to see his family since moving to Moscow, but finally was able to see them during the Washington State game on Sept. 3.
“It’s very nice having them in the stands again,” Chavez said. “I just want to thank God for everything that he’s done and for putting me in the position that I’m in today.”
