Former star Clarkston High School basketball forward Brandton Chatfield has signed with Seattle University, the program announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Chatfield spent the past two seasons with Washington State. He redshirted in 2019-20, then appeared in seven games off the bench last season, scoring eight total points and collecting four rebounds.
“We needed to add a big man who could bring defensive physicality and rebounding toughness,” said Redhawks coach Jim Hayford in a statement. “Brandt brings all of this and more, and we are excited that he chose us out of his many options.”
Chatfield broke Clarkston’s school record with 533 career rebounds, also setting a single-season mark with 342 boards as a senior. He averaged 15 points and 12.7 rebounds in his final year, after which he was named an Associated Press All-Washington honorable mention.
WSU coach Kyle Smith had commended Chatfield’s attitude and work ethic multiple times this past season during news conferences.