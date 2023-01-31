Chargers agree to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

FILE - Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore walks along the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Aug. 26, 2022. The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with Kellen Moore to become offensive coordinator on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

 AP Ron Jenkins

Kellen Moore is going from calling plays for Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t waste any time in reaching an agreement with Moore to be their next offensive coordinator. Monday’s announcement came less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys said Moore would not return.

