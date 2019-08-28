Changing the game

With the prep football season starting Friday, the Tribune interviewed a handful of area coaches for tips on keeping players healthy. This is Part 2, focusing on tackling. The final installment will address concussions.
Rewind several years: Then Boise State (now University of Washington) football coach Chris Petersen called upon high school coaches to take action, delivering an urgent message.
“Chris Petersen called all of us coaches in at summer camp and he said, ‘Fellas, if we don’t change the way we’re tackling, this sport will disappear,’” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.
Knowing the way players commonly learned to tackle at the time — about eight to 10 years ago, by Morgan’s recollection — put them at an increased risk of sustaining head injuries, Petersen proposed football take a page from another contact sport.
“In rugby, they tackle guys without getting their teeth knocked in or concussed,” Morgan said.
So Petersen recommended that high school football coaches begin teaching their athletes to tackle like rugby players — leading with their shoulders and keeping their heads out of their tackles to reduce their risk of concussions.
“Back in the day, it was all about the big hit,” Morgan said. “It was, ‘Can you knock somebody’s helmet off?’
“And now? It’s not that. It’s about bringing the kid down effectively so he’s good and the tackler’s good and both can get up to make another play after that.”
Helping coaches teach their players to do just that are a series of videos known in coaching circles as the Seahawk tackling videos (so called because they were put together by the Seattle Seahawks).
Many of the coaches in the Tribune’s circulation area say their teams use those films to teach their players to tackle — among them, Grangeville’s Jeff Adams.
“We tell (the players), ‘If you want to use your head, you’re going to be on the bench,’” Adams said.
Adams credits such supervision with limiting his team’s concussions — with no Bulldogs getting any in 2017, and just one player exhibiting “concussion-like symptoms” in 2018, Adams said.
“That’s more important than a state championship,” Adams said. “Is no concussions.”
Adams said he still expects his players to play “physical.”
“The game’s evolving, but you can put just as big a hit on with your shoulder as your helmet,” he said.
‘NOT A WEAPON’
Lapwai coach Josh Leighton recently told his players a story about a swimmer who broke his neck diving head-first into the ocean, hoping such a dramatic example might help his message sink in and get his players to understand the importance of leading with their shoulders rather than their heads when tackling.
“Think about you as a person, putting your head into another person running into you — your head is way more susceptible to injury that way, than diving into water,” Leighton told his team.
The message: Don’t lead with your head. Something Leighton reminds his athletes of frequently by asking them to read the fine print on their helmet stickers.
Those go as follows: “Keep your head up. Do not butt, ram, spear, or strike an opponent with any part of this helmet or faceguard.”
“It’s not a weapon,” Leighton said.
JUST LIKE WAZZU
When Clarkston football coach Brycen Bye teaches his players to tackle shoulder-first, he’ll remind them some successful programs are teaching the same thing.
There’s of course the Seahawks — whose tackling drills Bye uses — and there’s also the Washington State program.
“I went to a clinic this winter when (WSU defensive coordinator) Tracy Claeys was talking and they teach the exact same thing,” Bye said. “So being able to say, ‘Hey, this is what WSU does, this is what the Seahawks do, this is what we’re going to do,’ I don’t think we’ve seen a dropoff in tackling because we teach it so much more.
“Even if it’s a different technique (from how it used to be), we’re still teaching tackling. ... And even in practice, the amount of contact we have in practice compared to 15, 30, 40 years ago, it’s not even in the same realm.”
BUILDING GOOD HABITS
Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said his town begins teaching players to tackle shoulder-first as early as pee-wee football.
“When we talk tackling, we use the Hawk tackling system. So our kids, grades 2-12, do the same terminology with the same coaches and we teach tackling the same way,” Kimble said. “In my opinion, football has never been safer than the way it is.”
SAME CONCEPT, DIFFERENT NAME
Kamiah coach Nels Kludt teaches his players to “gator roll” — which is basically the same thing as the rugby-style tackle taught by the Seahawks.
Kludt described the gator roll like this: “You’re trying to use your tactical momentum, both for protection of yourself and the ballcarrier. Instead of taking a guy down, you roll over him.”
DON’T FORGET ABOUT BLOCKING
Orofino coach Garett Bretz pointed out tackling is just part of the equation.
When working on blocking, “We try to teach leading with the hands instead of the head,” said Bretz, whose team also uses the Seahawk videos. “Any way to keep the head out of the game is beneficial to the sport of football.”
