Every year brings different challenges.
Those are the words of the coach of the defending Class 1A Idaho state baseball champion Genesee Bulldogs, Kevin Maurer.
This year, the Bulldogs open with a home doubleheader Friday against Nezperce with the expectations of defending their crown.
Last year there were no expectations, outside of the team themselves, mainly because Genesee had no seniors.
The Bulldogs lost five in a row and went into the district tournament with a 10-9 record.
They took a no-hit performance by Cameron Meyer in a 1-0 win against Troy to get out of the first round. The Bulldogs never looked back from there. Genesee outscored its next four opponents 38-13 to win the district, then the state title.
Now the Bulldogs bring back the largest senior class under Maurer.
Maurer is excited about the culture the seniors have created in their four years in the program.
“Our guys, from Day 1, have jumped in to developing (the new guys),” Maurer said.
Meyer returns to the mound this season as “our most polished pitcher,” Maurer said.
Jack Johnson, who is committed to play at Umpqua Community College, also returns after throwing a one-hitter in the state championship game against North Star Charter.
“(Jack) is arguably the best player in the Whitepine League,” Maurer said. “He is a pretty special kid.”
Nate Benard will be behind the plate for Meyer, Johnson and the rest of the pitching staff. Maurer praised Benard for his work ethic and how much time he puts into his skills outside of practice.
Benard and Johnson will lead an offense that scored in double digits 10 times last season, including twice in the district tournament.
Maurer hopes Cy Wareham can be a midseason addition. Wareham is recovering from an injury he suffered during the football season.
“(Cy) is doing dry reps right now and can swing,” Maurer said. “Hope to have him sprinting and back in full strength by mid to late April.”
As far as the new expectations of being the defending state champions?
“It is the same thing we have always talked about, there is no easy way out in life,” Maurer said. “If you want it again, you are going to have to earn it every single day.”
Maurer said when you put in the time and work in practice, the game is the more enjoyable.
Like many teams in Northern Idaho, the Bulldogs have had to deal with winter conditions and spent many of their practices in a gym.
“Been a long wait to finally get back on that diamond from the last time we played a competitive game,” Maurer said.
