Chalk up another feat for Lewis-Clark State’s offense

It’s nothing new for Lewis-Clark State and its scorching bats to clump together half a dozen runs in a single inning and stack up absurd per-game scoring totals.
Offensive feats have come like clockwork this year.
But a pair of grand slams in one contest? Well, that’s a new one.
Red-hot Lewiston product Riley Way clobbered his first career slam in the fifth inning and substitute catcher Zach Threlfall swatted another in the seventh Saturday as the sixth-ranked Warriors clubbed the College of Idaho 18-4 in a Cascade Conference matchup at a drizzly Harris Field.
It’d been six years since LCSC (34-3, 26-1 Cascade) last registered two bases-loaded homers in a single outing.
“I’ve never seen two in a game, so that was crazy,” said Way, a star shortstop who snapped a 2½-month home run drought with his third shot.
“It felt good, that’s for sure. I’d been close a couple of times the past two months. Finally getting one over was nice.”
Singles from Aidan Nagle and Matt James brought in a run in the fifth, and the Yotes (19-27, 11-20) hit three batters to plate another, juicing the bases again and setting the stage for Way — the Warriors’ top-of-the-order hitter who entered the game batting a team-best .399.
On a 2-1 count, Way turned on a fastball inside from Dimick Wood (3-5) and beamed it to the left-field bleachers.
“He’s an explosive athlete, so the ball jumps off his bat pretty good,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “He’s usually not a big-power guy, but he’s a doubles, triples guy. He’s a tough out. There’s a reason we stick him at the top.
“He can do a lot of things. He’s a great base-runner with his speed, and he gets good reads. Just a dynamic player.”
Way went 3-for-6 with three runs, adding a double in LCSC’s three-run second.
“I’m more of a quick-twitch hitter, not so much power, but that’s where the power comes from — my quickness,” Way said. “I’m staying confident in the box, and the balls are going.”
A.J. Davis, Jack Johnson and Zach Needham had their backs struck by errant tosses in the seventh from C of I reliever Jared Bowman, who couldn’t seem to find his grip in the damp weather — the Yotes’ defense struggled in general, committing four errors. Its pitchers plunked eight Warriors.
An RBI sacrifice fly from Dillon Plew, single from Brock Ephan and double lined to left from Aidan Nagle accounted for three runs. The bases-loaded situation was prolonged.
Threlfall worked a full count in his first and only plate appearance. Bowman missed his final two pitches with fastballs inside.
“He came right back with it, same spot, and I was ready for it that time,” said Threlfall, whose slam to left-center field — his second homer of the year — swelled LCSC’s lead to 15.
“He’s whacked a couple of balls in practice,” Taylor added. “He keeps getting better. I’m happy for him. That was a real good swing.”
As a team, the Warriors hit 13-for-39, striking out five times. They shelled Wood for eight earned runs on eight hits in five innings.
Johnson, a senior outfielder, went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs. Nagle hit 2-for-5 with three RBI, driving in two in the first inning.
Davis, from Clarkston, sparked LCSC to a 5-1 lead in the second with a run-scoring double. Way followed with a single, and Johnson pushed across two with a single to shallow left field.
The Warrior lineup, which ranks in the top 25 nationally in most offensive stat categories, recorded 12 or more runs in a game for the 19th time on the year.
“We’re just sticking to our approach, knowing the guy behind you is gonna pick you up no matter what,” Threlfall said. “It’s awesome to see that out there game after game.”
Starting right-hander Eric Chavarria was impressive after permitting a solo home run by Yotes lead-off man Jonah Hultberg in the first, and wiggling out of a two-on jam in the second.
From there, he worked without trouble. Chavarria dotted the edges of the zone to sit the next nine Yotes down in order, with a little help from slick infield play.
Chavarria improved to 6-1. He went six innings, fanning seven and walking none against one run conceded on four hits.
“A lot of the time, with him, it’s based on his fastball location, fastball command, and he had his slider going,” Taylor said. “He got better as he went. Still a low-pitch count (69), but we had to get some other guys some innings.”
Relievers Lucas Gregory and Eli Shubert combined for three runs on four hits, punching out four across the final three innings.
Lewiston native Alex Light, a reserve outfielder, capped the game with a spectacular, lay-out grab off a dead sprint in deep right-center.
The Warriors will shoot for a four-game series sweep when the teams meet at 11 a.m. today.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hultberg rf 3 1 1 1 Way ss 6 3 3 4
Rambur rf 1 0 0 0 Johnson lf 4 2 3 2
V. Horne ss 3 0 1 0 Phillips lf 1 0 1 0
Hansen ss 2 0 1 1 Plew 3b 2 1 0 1
Clay cf 4 0 0 0 Fuller 3b 1 0 0 0
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Ephan 1b 5 1 1 0
McGrath dh 1 0 0 0 Stout 1b 1 0 0 0
Dudley 1b 1 0 0 0 Nagle rf 5 2 2 3
Pannullo 1b 3 0 0 0 White dh 3 1 0 0
Nolan 3b 3 0 0 0 Ndham dh 0 1 0 0
Ochsner 3b 1 0 0 0 James c 4 0 1 1
Leaf lf 2 1 2 0 Light cf 0 2 0 0
Hopkins lf 2 1 1 0 Threlfall c 1 1 1 4
Vieira 2b 4 1 2 1 Harum cf 3 1 0 0
Danner c 3 0 0 0 Davis 2b 3 3 1 2
Totals 36 4 8 3 Totals 39 18 13 17
College of Idaho 100 000 201—4 8 4
LCSC 230 060 70x—18 13 2
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Wood (L, 3-5) 5 8 11 8 1 2
Durski 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bowman 1 4 7 7 0 1
Brewer 1 1 0 0 0 1
LCSC ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 6-1) 6 4 1 1 0 7
Gregory 1 3 2 2 0 2
Shubert 2 1 1 0 1 2
