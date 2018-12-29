MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Nick Saban knows Alabama cannot win every game.
The Crimson Tide merely come close.
This is the fifth year of the College Football Playoff, and the fifth Alabama appearance in the four-team tournament to decide the national champion. The latest quest toward another title, which would be the school’s third in the last four years, resumes Today when the top-ranked Crimson Tide (13-0) take on fourth-ranked Oklahoma (12-1) in the semifinals at the Orange Bowl.
“It’s a good problem to have,” said Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner. “They win a lot. We win a lot. ... I’ve heard a lot of people say ‘beat Alabama’ just because they don’t like Alabama or whatever. But I’m not really too much into that.”
The game is a matchup between the two highest-scoring offenses in the country, with Oklahoma slightly outpacing Alabama there. It’s also a matchup of arguably the two best players in the country; Murray and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were first and second, respectively, in the Heisman voting.
At stake is a berth in the CFP title game on Jan. 7 against either Clemson or Notre Dame. And Alabama has four players who will be appearing in their seventh CFP game — which is absurd, especially when considering that there have been only 12 games total in the event since it was put into place starting with the 2014 season.
“We know we can’t be perfect,” Saban said. “But we’re certainly trying to work every day to close the gap on how good can we be, and are we reaching our full potential in how we improve and work every day.”
The edge for the Crimson Tide, on paper anyway, is on defense. Alabama comes into this game ranked fourth nationally in points allowed per game, while Oklahoma is ranked 96th.
“We’ve prepared well,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, the 35-year-old offensive mastermind who will be coaching in his 15th bowl game already. “Confident in the way our team has approached this entire month. We’ve had a great week here so far. Can’t wait for Today night.”
Cotton Bowl: Can Notre Dame measure up to No. 2 Clemson?
DALLAS — The question was about sustaining high-level success in college football and Dabo Swinney’s answer lasted 3 minutes, 40 seconds. Brevity is not the Clemson coach’s strong suit.
Swinney talked about how people make the program, continuity leads to consistency, and how it can’t just be about the results on the scoreboard.
“It’s a holistic approach. It’s social. It’s spiritual. It’s life skills. It’s career development. It’s every area,” Swinney said Friday during the final Cotton Bowl news conference. “And I think our commitment to that has been a big reason that we’ve been able to sustain our success because I think certain types of young people have bought into that.”
As Swinney talked, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly listened — a joint news conference with Swinney involves a lot of listening — occasionally nodding his head in agreement. Swinney has built the Tigers into what Notre Dame used to be and what Kelly is trying to recreate in South Bend, Indiana.
The second-ranked Tigers (13-0) face the third-ranked Fighting Irish (12-0) on Today in Notre Dame’s first College Football Playoff appearance. It is Clemson’s fourth straight. The winner will play for the national championship on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California. Clemson has played for the title twice in the past three seasons.
Kelly marveled at Clemson’s consistency under Swinney.
“It’s easy to get distracted,” Kelly said. “And to keep that within your culture in your program requires just to have an eye on it every single day. So his ability to continue to keep his program year in and year out at the top of college football requires more than just recruiting good players.”
Kelly has been at Notre Dame for nine years and had the most successful run for a Fighting Irish coach since Lou Holtz, who won the school’s last national title in 1988. The only coaches who have won more games at Notre Dame than Kelly (81-34) are Hall of Famers Knute Rockne (105), Holtz (100), Ara Parseghian (95) and Frank Leahy (87).
Kelly has only once been this close to a national championship and after Alabama beat the Irish 42-14 in the 2012 BCS championship game, Notre Dame really didn’t seem all that close in retrospect. Just two seasons ago, the Irish went 4-8 and Kelly overhauled his staff and his approach to leading a team. The result was a huge turnaround to 10-3 last year. The foundation appears to be in place for the Irish to regularly contend for the playoff.
Still, Kelly and his team have downplayed any talk of the Cotton Bowl being a barometer for the program. Sure, the Irish are here again on the big stage, but do they really belong?
“When you go through and win week after week, you’re past measuring sticks,” Kelly said earlier this week.
If Alabama is the current standard in college football, Clemson has been the only program that comes close.
In 11 seasons under Swinney, the Tigers are 114-30. And while that takes more than just good players, the Tigers also have plenty of those.
Running back Travis Etienne is a second-team All-American who has scored 22 touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks like a future first overall NFL draft pick. The best defensive line in the country features All-Americans in tackle Christian Wilkins and end Clelin Ferrell. No opponent has come within 20 points of Clemson since a close call against Syracuse in September.
“We don’t need a superhuman effort or anything, just keep doing what we’ve been doing and take care of our business and control what we can control,” said Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, who, like Lawrence, took over as the starter midseason.
College Football Playoff
SEMIFINALS
Today
Cotton Bowl Classic
Notre Dame vs. Clemson, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Alabama, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
CHAMPIONSHIP
Jan. 7
Today’s winners, 5 p.m. (ESPN)